Andy Reid addresses Chiefs’ plan for LT issue after Patrick Mahomes’ six-sack night in Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line play directly contributed to their blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. Kansas City's offensive front let up an eyebrow-raising six sacks, giving Patrick Mahomes little time to establish a rhythm.

Philadelphia's pass rush helped the defense force three turnovers against Mahomes and stymied numerous Chiefs drives with sacks. Kansas City's performance protecting Mahomes in the Super Bowl raised questions entering the offseason as the Chiefs look to solve the holes in their offensive line.

On Tuesday at the NFL combine, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered some insight on the team's plans to address the left tackle position.

"We're keeping everything wide open," Reid said on Tuesday. "It's too early (to say) right now."

Starting left tackle (in the Super Bowl) Joe Thuney will have nearly a $27 million cap hit in 2025. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor is also a player to look out for entering the offseason. Taylor is entering the third year of a four-year, $80 million deal and will also have a massive $27 million cap hit next season.

Chiefs have questions to answer across offensive line

In addition to their two tackle spots, Kansas City has a question to answer at their right guard spot. The Chiefs' interior offensive line is one of the best in the NFL, but the future of Trey Smith is up in the air entering the offseason.

Smith concluded the fourth year of his rookie deal and is set to hit free agency, barring a franchise tag from the Chiefs. Kansas City has minimal cap room to work with, leaving plenty of work ahead for the team's front office as the offseason rolls on.

Smith is due for a new deal and will have one of the largest markets of any player this offseason. Right guard Mike Caliendo is also due for a new contract as the team navigates its offseason plan.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, All-Pro center Creed Humphrey is signed through the 2028 season after inking a four-year, $72 million deal.

