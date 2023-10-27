Andy Reid breaks silence on Justyn Ross after NFL takes decision on Chiefs WR

Earlier today the NFL decided to put Justyn Ross on the Commissioner Exempt List. Following this decision, Andy Reid was asked about the status of his wide receiver.

Ross was arrested earlier this week by the Johnson County Sheriff's Department. Earlier it was reported that the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was allegedly arrested for criminal charges worth around $25,000. Afterward, it was reported that Ross was charged for two separate things.

He was booked for domestic battery, and also on pertaining to criminal damage. The former Clemson player won't be able to train with the team or attend games as long as he is placed on the Commissioner Exempt List.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Here's what coach Reid said as per Nate Taylor:

"We'll just let it play out."

The Kansas City Chiefs have faced similar situations with Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt in the past, and both of them were handled in different ways. It will be interesting to see what the outcome of this situation will be.

Expand Tweet

What does this mean for Justyn Ross' future with Chiefs?

Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings

After the 2022 NFL Draft, Justyn Ross signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. He missed his entire rookie season due to an injury as the franchise wanted him to prepare for the 2023/2024 NFL season.

He impressed everyone during the training camp and also in preseason. However, despite that he hasn't featured much for the Chiefs in the regular season so far. Ross is extremely talented and the Chiefs believe in him, as a result, it is hard to see them releasing the player unless the situation worsens.

Patrick Mahomes has also often praised Justyn Ross, and when things start to click, he could become a great player for them. The Chiefs fans will hope that Ross will bounce back like Tyreek Hill did from his situation in 2019.

The Chiefs will play the Denver Broncos in their next game, and Ross, unfortunately won't be a part of the game.