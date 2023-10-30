Andy Reid breaks silence on Skyy Moore’s huge drop in Chiefs' 24-9 loss vs Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs lost 24-9 to the Denver Broncos, and receiver Skyy Moore is copping heat for a crucial dropped catch in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs offense struggled to get anything going all game as Patrick Mahomes was reportedly dealing with the flu and wasn't at his best.

But he did get the Chiefs within striking distance, or so he thought, as Andy Reid dialed up a superb play on fourth down late in the fourth quarter.

But it wasn't completed, and the Broncos took over after the Chiefs turned it over. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared his thoughts on it.

Andy Reid reveals thoughts on Moore dropped pass

The Chiefs were down 21-9 with 7:40 left in the fourth quarter and were facing a fourth-and-2.

Mahomes dropped back and threw a dime to Moore, as the young receiver was in the endzone. The ball hit Moore right on his hands, but he couldn't haul it in.

Reid gave his thoughts on the play and hinted that the referees might have missed a holding call.

Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of Kansas City's KSHB 41 News:

"Sky Moore’s going to take heat for dropping the ball. Well, when you look at it on tape, you see that his inside arm was dragged down away from the ball. The officials are human. They do a good job. Sometimes, it’s hard to see everything."

Had Moore reeled in that catch, the Chiefs would have been within four points with seven minutes to go. But alas, he didn't, and the Broncos did enough to see out the rest of the game.

Skyy Moore and Chiefs should be fine after Broncos loss

Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings

The Chiefs had a down day against the Broncos, but such has been their level of play since Patrick Mahomes was made the starter, it makes this type of performance rather stand out.

Now, with the loss, the Chiefs are still sitting at 6-2 and lead their division. Skyy Moore has 14 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown on the season, so he's still doing his job.

Up next are the Miami Dolphins in Germany, and the Chiefs can't afford for Skyy Moore to drop another pass like that against the Dolphins defense.

It was a minor setback for the Chiefs and Skyy Moore, and they will have a chance to rebound against Miami in Week 9.