Andy Reid calls in Lamar Jackson’s archetype predecessor to motivate Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs had a surprise guest in their final practice of the 2023-24 season - the idol of Lamar Jackson, the quarterback they defeated two weeks ago.

Multiple-time Pro Bowl dual-threat quarterback Michael Vick visited the defending Super Bowl champions' camp on Friday to give a motivational speech. Throughout the week, he also spoke with WGN-TV's Chris Harran and Jarrett Payton to discuss the evolution of dual-threat quarterbacks, saying that they differed from generation to generation:

“We’re not all the same; some of us look like one another in certain aspects, but I think it is just the way the game is headed. These guys continue to play the way they’ve been playing and continue to represent us as dual threats.

"I think it’d take them far because I just feel like now in the National Football League, got to be able to run the football as a quarterback. So it’s great to see these guys taking it further.”

Michael Vick backs former head coach Andy Reid's Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII

He was not done there. however. Vick also made his prediction for tomorrow's game:

“Patrick (Mahomes) is one guy who he never wavers, like when you got Andy Reid, and know what that relationship is like, And then you got a talent like Patrick Mahomes, the guy who got all the talent in the world and super smart and understand what football is supposed to be and look like.

"It’s evident. You can beat anybody. I’m going Chiefs. I’m never gonna bet against Andy Reid.”

And it is easy to understand why. He has a sentimental feeling for head coach Andy Reid, who was his mentor between 2009 and 2012 at the Philadelphia Eagles. This was when Vick was undergoing his comeback from serving time in prison for dogfighting.

Speaking of Andy Reid, he had nothing but good words about said final practice session:

“We’ve gotten everything done that we needed to get done. They’ve done good work. They’ve been focused in. I get to see it every day... The players have maximized what we’ve given them as coaches, and they’ve done a nice job out here.”

Super Bwl 2024 kicks off at 6:30 PM ET on CBS.