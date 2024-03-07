Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 to win their third Super Bowl in five years. While winning back-to-back Super Bowls was no doubt the big headline from the game, there was another one.

Kelce and coach Andy Reid had a coming together as Kelce was upset about something that had happened on the field, and he knocked Reid back in the heat of the moment.

Travis Kelce later said on his "New Heights" podcast that he regretted it. But Andy Reid didn't comment on the incident until now. On FS1's "The Herd," when asked if the incident had been overblown by the media, Reid said with a smile:

“Listen, I didn't see him coming, or I would have forearm-ripped him," Reid said. "He got me. Nah, listen, I love his passion, and I’m going to tell you, he just goes, 'Fire me up.' He's always telling me, 'Fire me up. And so I’m hard on him. He’s like one of my kids. I try to stay on top of him and make sure that he’s right, because he’s our personality of our team.

"As great a leader (quarterback) Patrick (Mahomes) is, everybody follows Kels. When he's fired up, everybody follows along in that. And, listen, do things get a little crazy? Yeah, they get a little crazy. But that's why the job's so great."

Travis Kelce and Chiefs aiming for three-peat in 2024

Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers v s.Kansas City Chiefs

In defeating the 49ers, the Chiefs became the first team since the New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 2004 and 2005, but now their eyes are on something more.

No team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls, and that is what is staring the Chiefs and Travis Kelce in the face.

With Patrick Mahomes and the offense having a relatively down year, many didn't expect the team to go on the playoff run it did, beating the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens en route to the Super Bowl.

As free agency approaches, there's a thought that the Chiefs could go all in on the 2024 season and try to sign free agents to help win another Super Bowl.

There's a thought that Mahomes won't have a receiving unit as bad as he had in 2023, which doesn't bode well for the rest of the NFL as the Chiefs chase history.