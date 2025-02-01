Andy Reid drops honest response about Chiefs’ quest for historic three-peat: "I don't plan on mentioning it" 

Last Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 59 for the third year running following their thrilling 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. The reigning champions became only the fourth team in NFL history to make it to the big game for three straight years and are only one win away from becoming the first team to three-peat.

However, head coach Andy Reid isn't viewing the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 as a shot at history. During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Friday, the three-time Super Bowl champion revealed that he intends to downplay the chatter about the Chiefs becoming the first team to three-peat and instead focus on simply winning the game.

"I don't plan on mentioning it, but I'm also not naive enough to know that they haven't heard it," Reid said. "I mean, I've heard it a ton up to this point, and I'm sure I'll hear more of the next this next week, once we get down to New Orleans. So we all know that's out there, but we're really what matters is how you take care of business."

Reid further explained that acknowledging the three-peat would add undue pressure on his team and serve no purpose in helping them prepare for their matchup against the Eagles:

"[The three-peat talk] is not going to help you at all. That part's not going to help you. What's going to help you is that you focus in and take care of business today, while we're doing our practices or this meet the meetings we have today. I mean that take care of that and everything else. You let the chips fall where they may," he added.

(from 4:39 mark onwards)

Patrick Mahomes shares honest opinion on Chiefs' three-peat chatter

Like Andy Reid, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't heeding the magnitude of the three-peat and is instead focused on capping off a sensational year with a Super Bowl win. In a press conference following Kansas City's win over Buffalo, the two-time MVP claimed he isn't dwelling on the championship hat trick.

"I put every single season as its own season. Obviously, it will be awesome," Mahomes said via YahooSports.com. "I think it will be something that I look back at the end of my career if we're able to go out there and get that three-peat, but at the same time, you just treat it as one season and one Super Bowl run, which is always hard to do."

The chatter about the Kansas City Chiefs being on the brink of becoming the greatest dynasty in NFL history has taken a life of its own. However, the two men spearheading their charge are focused solely on beating the Philadelphia Eagles and are hoping it rubs off on the rest of the team.

