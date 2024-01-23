As Andy Reid celebrated on the sidelines watching Travis Kelce score a touchdown for the Chiefs against the Bills, Jason Kelce was putting on a show in the stands. The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning center was there to cheer on his younger brother.

As Travis Kelce scored a touchdown to give Kansas City a 13-10 lead, Jason Kelce could be seen shirtless with a beer in his hand, screaming to the heavens in exuberation. It immediately became an iconic moment, given that the temperatures were below freezing, Taylor Swift was in attendance and here was an NFL player behaving like an everyday fanatic.

Andy Reid, though, was preoccupied with the game because the match was not done yet and did not have time to look up at the stands. When asked by Todd Leabo about whether he watched the celebrations, he said he did not but came to know about it later because his wife snapped a photo with him. The Chiefs head coach, stated,

"My wife saw him, she took a picture with him."

When pressed if Jason Kelce was shirtless, Andy Reid confirmed that was indeed the case.

"No shirt on."

Andy Reid praises Jason Kelce for turning out to be such a good father

Andy Reid was the Philadelphia Eagles head coach when they drafted Jason Kelce and he was thrilled how well the center has matured as an individual. He gave credit to the player for being a family man and having a strong bond with his wife and children.The Chiefs head coach said,

"He's the best, great kid. Great father, that's the thing I'm most proud of. Great wife and kids."

Chiefs' victory over the Bills a special moment for Kansas City head coach

The Chiefs' victory over the Bills also took Andy Reid to another conference championship. This is now the sixth straight AFC title game for him and in the process he has now eclipsed his personal record with the Eagles. Until last season, he had been to five championship games in each conference with Kansas City and Philadelphia, but now he has an even better record with his current team.

He has made it to 11 conference championship games in 25 seasons, which is a phenomenal achievement and likely enough to cement his case as a future Hall-of-Famer. He now trails only Bill Belichick, who made it to 13 AFC Championship games with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. With Patrick Mahomes in his prime, that record could still fall in the coming years.