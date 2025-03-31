Andy Reid makes feelings known about proposal to ban Eagles' tush push play

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has made his feelings clear about where he stands on a potential banning of the Eagles' tush push. NFL league owners are meeting this week in Palm Springs, Florida to discuss several potential rule changes to the game.

One such proposed change from the Green Bay Packers would see the Philadelphia Eagles' signature tush push play banned. The rule change would make it illegal for a ball carrier to be pushed from behind for extra momentum.

According to NBC Sports, Reid believes the ban should certainly be considered if there is any medical evidence to support that it increases the risk of injury.

“Yeah, I don’t know, you can argue it either way. I’ve felt like it’s a successful play,” Andy Reid said on Monday. “If there’s a problem with injury, possible injury, you’ve got to look at it. So, I would listen, probably, to the medical people on it, see what they think about the body mechanics. You don’t want to go through something like Buffalo went through — if it’s a neck situation, it’s going to be a risk. I think you have to listen to the whole story.

"[T]here’s a whole medical side of it,” Reid added. “I give them credit because they’ve done a heck of a job with it. Tough play to stop. But, then you’re listening to that and the medical side and you probably could go either way with it. But I would say, if it’s putting a player in a bad position, then you probably have to do something about it. But if it’s not, it’s a heck of a play.”

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the three-time Super Bowl winner, Andy Reid, in Super Bowl LIX this past February in New Orleans.

Will the Eagles be without the tush push for the 2025 campaign?

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Eagles have made quite a name for themselves with their coveted tush push play. When the team is in need of a short-yardage gain, quarterback Jalen Hurts lines up directly under center, ready to lunge forward behind the force of the offensive line that dominated opposing defenses throughout 2024. Oftentimes Hurts will receive an assisted push from those in the backfield alongside him.

Philadelphia is nearly unstoppable in this situation, which has become a nuisance for opposing defenses throughout the past few seasons. Should the play be banned, however, it's unlikely to have a dramatic impact on the team's overall success.

With players such as Hurts, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, AJ Brown, and more still on the Eagles' offensive roster, Philadelphia is likely to remain a top threat in the NFC for the time being - tush push or not.

