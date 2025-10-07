Andy Reid doesn't mince words on Chiefs being penalized 13 times during upset loss Jaguars on MNF

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was not pleased after his team fell to a 31-28 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 on Monday night. The Chiefs were penalized 13 times as they lost their third game of the season.
After the game, Reid expressed his frustrations at the Chiefs, who were penalized more than three times in comparison to the Jaguars.
"We had 13 penalties, to their 4," Reid said. "Whether I agree with them or don't agree with them, it doesn't matter. They called them. So, you have that many penalties, you give up field position, you can out-stat them to death, but that doesn't matter. It's the score that matters."
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the star of the show, leading his team to a dramatic late victory. Lawrence went 18 of 25 for 221 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while rushing for 54 yards and two TDs on 10 carries.
Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 29 of 41 passes for 318 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also recorded 60 yards and a TD on six carries.
The Jaguars improved to a 4-1 record, while the Chiefs have a 2-3 record after Week 5.
Andy Reid's Chiefs will face the Detroit Lions in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season
Andy Reid's Chiefs will face the Detroit Lions (4-1) in Week 6 of the season on Sunday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Lions suffered a 27-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, but have won their past four games. They will aim to maintain their unbeaten streak when they travel to Kansas City.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs will need to turn their fortunes soon if they want to remain in contention for the playoffs.
