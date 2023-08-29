Most NFL fans today will recognize Andy Reid for his two Super Bowl titles with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Older fans will remember him for his stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, whom he led to five NFC Championship Games, including a Super Bowl appearance at 2004's XXXIX.

But Reid actually began his pro coaching career in Green Bay. Between 1992 and 1998, he served various roles with the Packers, winning Super Bowl XXXI while working with Brett Favre.

And speaking to Chris Long on the Green Light Podcast, he shared a funny story that happened during that tenure:

Long: "Have you actually taken something from high school?"

Reid: "Yeah. I took one from a janitor one time at Green Bay... It was a mom and pop group that cleaned our facility forever. And then they worked game day. And this guy kept telling me, 'I've got this play for you.' He kept telling me this over and over.

"Finally, I said, 'Here's a card. Draw up the play.' And he (did). I go, 'Dang, that's pretty good.'"

Andy Reid touches upon the changes to the Chiefs' offensive line for 2023

In the same podcast appearance, Andy Reid discussed how the changes to the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line had affected their preseason.

After Super Bowl LVII, many key players departed, but none were more important than tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie. Both were part of a unit that successfully kept the Philadelphia Eagles' top-ranked defense at bay during that game, allowing Patrick Mahomes to engineer their comeback from 10 points down at halftime.

While Brown linked up with rivals Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, Wylie reunited with former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at the Washington Commanders. As a result, the Chiefs had to look for alternatives, and they settled for draftee Wanya Morris and former Jacksonville Jaguar Jawaan Taylor.

Reid said that having the two newcomers necessitated minor changes to the offensive system for both himself and Mahomes, but so far it has ultimately worked out well:

"It's been an adjustment for Patrick, too. I mean, those guys - they do a nice job, and for them to just stay alive, I mean, you gotta stay alive and feel the pressure of that defensive end, whatever way he's gonna go.

"Pat's had to get a little bit used to them; they're real strong and they protect that hash there and do a nice job of that."

The Chiefs begin their campaign against the Detroit Lions, and whether Morris and Taylor will be able to live up to their predecessors may determine how the team fares in its title defense.

