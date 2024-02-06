Andy Reid refuses to entertain Super Bowl 2024 conspiracy theory linking Taylor Swift to Joe Biden

There have been some conspiracy theories floating around of late regarding Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift and US President Joe Biden.

Some have thought that Swift's connection to the Chiefs could possibly help Biden get re-elected. Others have thought that Swift's relationship with Chief's tight end Travis Kelce has played a role in Kansas City getting to the Super Bowl and possibly winning it.

Now, these are just some of the wild theories that have been put out on social media, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked by a German reporter about Swift's link to the team and that potentially helping Biden get re-elected.

Reid said via MMQB's Albert Breer:

"That's way out of my league, very similar to me speaking German. But I listen, I appreciate the question, she's been great. And we had a nice visit with President Biden, that's about as far as I can go last year."

So Andy Reid did a good job of answering the question without answering the question, and given that this week is about football and the Super Bowl, maybe football should be the topic of discussion.

Andy Reid aiming for third Super Bowl ring

Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

Being in his 11th season as the Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid is close to creating a dynasty with Kansas City.

If the Chiefs are successful in taking down the San Francisco 49ers, it will be their third Super Bowl title in five years, and in the two seasons they missed out, Kansas City made it to the Super Bowl (lost to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers) and the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs have had a winning season in every one of Reid's years as head coach, and in 10 of the 11 seasons, Kansas City has had double-digit wins. While this year was the most games Reid has lost in the regular season (six) as a Chief since 2017, the star head coach has still managed to get his team to the Super Bowl.

Kansas City is an underdog in this game as the 49ers possess superb weapons on both sides of the ball, but the Chiefs have a future Hall of Fame quarterback and head coach, so you can't discount them.

As for those Swift/Biden conspiracies, we will let that play out, but if the Chiefs do manage to win the Super Bowl, we imagine that it won't be the last time we hear of it.