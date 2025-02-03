  • home icon
  Andy Reid sets the record straight on retirement rumors ahead of Chiefs HC's 6th Super Bowl

Andy Reid sets the record straight on retirement rumors ahead of Chiefs HC's 6th Super Bowl

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Feb 03, 2025 22:56 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. GETTY

Andy Reid has completely changed the narrative of his career during his tenure leading the Kansas City Chiefs. After he led the franchise to five postseason appearances and a 65-31 mark in his first six seasons at the helm, the following six seasons, however, saw Kansas City win three Super Bowls.

Despite the franchise's success, there have been rumors that Reid could retire soon, which he addressed on Monday, stating:

"That’s not where I was going. I love it here, and that’s not where I’m at. I mean, I’m in the latter part of my career. I got all that. I know today I’m not ready, but, you know, if it’s one of those things, [where] all of a sudden you wake up and go, ‘Whoa,’ you know? But that’s not where I’m at … at all. I’m enjoying what I’m doing. But I’m a realist, too. I’m not getting any younger, so I get that." [h/t si.com]
Reid is just three wins behind Bill Belichick for the most in NFL postseason history. He trails Don Shula's regular season record by 55 wins and also trails Shula's combined regular season and postseason record by 46 wins.

Andy Reid: Climbing the all-time ranks

While Andy Reid is in a position to move up several all-time leaderboards over the next few seasons, he has an opportunity to move into rarified air this weekend. When Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicks off, it will mark the sixth Super Bowl that Reid has coached in, moving him into a tie with former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula.

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is the only coach with more appearances in the Super Bowl, having coached in nine. If the Chiefs are able to win their fourth Super Bowl under Andy Reid, it will move him into a tie with former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Chuck Noll for second-most Super Bowl wins all-time. Belichick, once again, is the all-time leader, having won six titles as a head coach.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
