Andy Reid shuns Xavier Worthy comparison to Tyreek Hill for blast from the past name drop

Xavier Worthy's addition to the Chiefs to some fans is the biggest takeaway from the 2024 NFL Draft. Speaking about the new wide receiver in a clip, via Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Reid compared Xavier Worthy to one of his receivers of yore and it was not Tyreek Hill.

Andy Reid: "[00:00:40] You add in there the return ability. I've had some guys like that, Tyreek and DeSean Jackson. Probably [Worthy's] body type a little bit more like DeSean. [00:01:02]" [21.8] clip via PFT

DeSean Jackson is a name that isn't talked about much in 2024, but back in the late 2000s and early to mid-2010s, the wide receiver served as one of the speed demons of the time. In other words, some might call him the Tyreek Hill before Tyreek Hill.

With Reid, Jackson earned a reputation as a speed burner who could ruin defenses over the top on vertical routes long before Xavier Worthy is expected to do in the coming seasons.

In terms of longevity, Jackson also serves as one of the most famous journeymen in modern NFL history. Jackson earned five 1000-yard seasons but stuck around for six years following his last 1000-yard season.

From 2017 through 2022, Jackson played for five different teams, wrapping up his career after his age-36 season.

Jackson played for Xavier Worthy's new head coach in Philadelphia for six seasons, clearly making an impression on Reid back in the late 2000s that has followed him into 2024. Despite Reid winning three Super Bowls since saying arrivederci to Jackson, the wide receiver still owns real estate in the head coach's mind.

Xavier Worthy's teammate secures $34,000,000 extension

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce poses at CMT Music Awards

While the rookie wide receiver secured potentially the next five years with the Kansas City Chiefs, he wasn't the only pass catcher to be rewarded since Thursday. Travis Kelce signed a two-year, $34 million contract with the Chiefs, which extends his career at least through the 2025 season.

The deal, guaranteeing $17 million, is set to end after his age 36 season. If he were to play again following the deal's conclusion, it would be in an age 37 season. His brother Jason Kelce retired at 36. With no future assured beyond Travis' 2025 season, some have begun to speculate that this could be his final deal.

Of course, as a player earning $17 million guaranteed over two years, many believe that there could be a market in the 2026 offseason for him, should he elect to beat out his brother with an older retirement age.