Angel Reese’s bold tiger-print swimsuit gets 4-word compliment from Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler Nelson

Walter Nolen's girlfriend, Tyler Nelson, reacted to Angel Reese's post on social media. The WNBA star grabbed attention with her latest post on Instagram. She shared a few snaps of her vacation on a yacht in a brown tiger print bikini. Tyler shared several snaps of herself on social media with a caption:&quot;on a island lookin fine wit no service.&quot;Reese styled her hair in small braids and tied them together. For accessories, she wore a Dior necklace and a few bracelets. Walter Nolen's girlfriend shared a sweet four-word message in the comments section.&quot;Yea these them ones,&quot; she wrote.Angel Resse’s bold tiger-print swimsuit gets 4-word compliment from Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler Nelson/@angelreese5Walter Nolen is looking forward to his rookie season in the NFL. He was the16th pick in the draft but had an injury during training camp, and began the new season on the reserve/PUP list.However, the Arizona Cardinals had a good start to their season and are seeking their third win. They kick-started the new campaign with a 20-13 win against the New Orleans Saints in week 1They went on to win the followiny week's outing as well, against the Carolina Panthers 27-22, but lost back-to-back games. They lost against the San Francisco 49ers, 16-15, and against the Seattle Seahawks 23-20, and next play against the Tennessee Titans in week 5.Walter Nolen's girlfriend, Taylor Nelson, shares glimpse of her lifeIn an Instagram post on Sept. 21, Walter Nolen's girlfriend, Tyler Nelson, shared a few pictures and videos of her life lately. She shared the snap with her friends and also a few pictures of her vacations and other memorable outings, summed up with a sweet caption.&quot;This little life of mine &lt;3,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNelson shared a snap with her beau in the first slide of the post. The couple had their back to the camera as they walked on the street holding hands.Walter Nolen wore a black printed t-shirt with camouflage below the knee-length pants while his girlfriend stunned in a red bodycon dress.In the second slide, she shared a recording of her video call with beautiful flowers in her hand. She didn't show her face but shared a video of the flower bouquet.