  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Angel Reese’s bold tiger-print swimsuit gets 4-word compliment from Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler Nelson

Angel Reese’s bold tiger-print swimsuit gets 4-word compliment from Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler Nelson

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 03, 2025 12:17 GMT
Angel Reese&rsquo;s bold tiger-print swimsuit gets 4-word compliment from Walter Nolen&rsquo;s GF Tyler Nelson
Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler Nelson and Angel Reese (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@ttyler.nelson)

Walter Nolen's girlfriend, Tyler Nelson, reacted to Angel Reese's post on social media. The WNBA star grabbed attention with her latest post on Instagram.

Ad

She shared a few snaps of her vacation on a yacht in a brown tiger print bikini. Tyler shared several snaps of herself on social media with a caption:

"on a island lookin fine wit no service."

Reese styled her hair in small braids and tied them together. For accessories, she wore a Dior necklace and a few bracelets. Walter Nolen's girlfriend shared a sweet four-word message in the comments section.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Yea these them ones," she wrote.
Angel Resse&rsquo;s bold tiger-print swimsuit gets 4-word compliment from Walter Nolen&rsquo;s GF Tyler Nelson/@angelreese5
Angel Resse’s bold tiger-print swimsuit gets 4-word compliment from Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler Nelson/@angelreese5

Walter Nolen is looking forward to his rookie season in the NFL. He was the16th pick in the draft but had an injury during training camp, and began the new season on the reserve/PUP list.

Ad

However, the Arizona Cardinals had a good start to their season and are seeking their third win. They kick-started the new campaign with a 20-13 win against the New Orleans Saints in week 1

They went on to win the followiny week's outing as well, against the Carolina Panthers 27-22, but lost back-to-back games. They lost against the San Francisco 49ers, 16-15, and against the Seattle Seahawks 23-20, and next play against the Tennessee Titans in week 5.

Ad

Walter Nolen's girlfriend, Taylor Nelson, shares glimpse of her life

In an Instagram post on Sept. 21, Walter Nolen's girlfriend, Tyler Nelson, shared a few pictures and videos of her life lately.

She shared the snap with her friends and also a few pictures of her vacations and other memorable outings, summed up with a sweet caption.

"This little life of mine <3," she wrote.
Ad
Ad

Nelson shared a snap with her beau in the first slide of the post. The couple had their back to the camera as they walked on the street holding hands.

Walter Nolen wore a black printed t-shirt with camouflage below the knee-length pants while his girlfriend stunned in a red bodycon dress.

In the second slide, she shared a recording of her video call with beautiful flowers in her hand. She didn't show her face but shared a video of the flower bouquet.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications