The Baltimore Ravens will start the 2025 NFL season in the exact stadium where their 2024 NFL season ended. The Ravens will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, the same team that eliminated them from playoff contention in the AFC Divisional Round.Ahead of their primetime Sunday matchup, they received support from WNBA star Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky star who is a native of Baltimore, reshared the team's gameday post and shared her excitement and anticipation of the upcoming NFL season.&quot;BIG FLOCK. LET's GO!&quot;-Angel Reese wroteBaltimore received support from WNBA star Angel Reese. (Photo via Angel Reese's Instagram Story)The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson are hopeful they can have the upper hand over Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this time around.Angel Reese's support for Baltimore comes as she faces turmoil in her own professional basketball career. The two-time WNBA All-Star will be suspended for the first half of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Aces. While speaking to the media last week, Angel Reese made comments the Sky felt were 'detrimental to the team' which led to them keeping her off the court.Angel Reese showed off custom Ravens jerseyAngel Reese's post ahead of the 2025 NFL season isn't the first time the WNBA star has shown her support for Baltimore. In September 2024. Reese shared a carousel of photos of her trip to M&amp;T Stadium to watch the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday night showdown at home.Reese showed off a custom Baltimore jersey that had her name personalized on the back. In the caption, she referred to herself as &quot;Baltimore Barbie&quot; and that she may never be home in her home state but that she is always showing her support for her favorite NFL team.&quot;baltimore Barbie. hardly home but always reppin.&quot;-Reese wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore she was a star at LSU, Reese played high school basketball at the Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. She also played two years at the collegiate level at the University of Maryland in her home state before transferring to LSU.