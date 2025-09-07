  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Angel Reese sends 4-word message to Lamar Jackson and Ravens for season opener vs. Josh Allen's Bills amid Chicago Sky star's suspension 

Angel Reese sends 4-word message to Lamar Jackson and Ravens for season opener vs. Josh Allen's Bills amid Chicago Sky star's suspension 

By Bethany Cohen
Published Sep 07, 2025 17:18 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Angel Reese showed her support for the Baltimore Ravens ahead of Week 1. - Source: Getty

The Baltimore Ravens will start the 2025 NFL season in the exact stadium where their 2024 NFL season ended. The Ravens will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, the same team that eliminated them from playoff contention in the AFC Divisional Round.

Ad

Ahead of their primetime Sunday matchup, they received support from WNBA star Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky star who is a native of Baltimore, reshared the team's gameday post and shared her excitement and anticipation of the upcoming NFL season.

"BIG FLOCK. LET's GO!"-Angel Reese wrote
Baltimore received support from WNBA star Angel Reese. (Photo via Angel Reese&#039;s Instagram Story)
Baltimore received support from WNBA star Angel Reese. (Photo via Angel Reese's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson are hopeful they can have the upper hand over Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this time around.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Angel Reese's support for Baltimore comes as she faces turmoil in her own professional basketball career. The two-time WNBA All-Star will be suspended for the first half of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Aces. While speaking to the media last week, Angel Reese made comments the Sky felt were 'detrimental to the team' which led to them keeping her off the court.

Angel Reese showed off custom Ravens jersey

Angel Reese's post ahead of the 2025 NFL season isn't the first time the WNBA star has shown her support for Baltimore. In September 2024. Reese shared a carousel of photos of her trip to M&T Stadium to watch the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday night showdown at home.

Ad

Reese showed off a custom Baltimore jersey that had her name personalized on the back. In the caption, she referred to herself as "Baltimore Barbie" and that she may never be home in her home state but that she is always showing her support for her favorite NFL team.

"baltimore Barbie. hardly home but always reppin."-Reese wrote

Before she was a star at LSU, Reese played high school basketball at the Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. She also played two years at the collegiate level at the University of Maryland in her home state before transferring to LSU.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications