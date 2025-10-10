Angel Reese spoils Travis Hunter's wife Leanna with limited-edition Barbie-like outfit from WNBA star's latest collab with Juicy Couture

Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna, received a special gift from Juicy Couture, a lifestyle brand that recently partnered with WNBA star Angel Reese. On Thursday, Leanna shared a glimpse of her limited-edition pink outfit on her Instagram story.

"OBSESSED," Leanna wrote on her IG story when she uploaded her Barbie-like outfit.

Image via Leanna Lenee Instagram

Reese, who completed her second year in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky, signed a deal with Juicy Couture on Monday to become the new face of the company's fragrance, Viva La Juicy, while also co-designing a limited-edition "Angel Couture" apparel line.

"I grew up loving the brand, so representing Viva La Juicy and co-designing my own collection has been incredible," Reese said via a statement on Monday. "Juicy Couture has always been about confidence and having fun with fashion. Now with Angel Couture, I wanted to bring that same energy forward with pieces that are fearless, fun, and make you feel unstoppable."

Reese averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game in her second season with the Sky, earning her second All-Star selection. She has been making a mark on and off the court.

Travis Hunter and Leanna welcomed ther first child in August

NFL: Jaguars star Travis Hunter (L) and his wife Leanna (R) - Source: Getty

On Aug. 27, Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna, announced via a YouTube vlog that they became parents to a son. The couple has not revealed the name of their newborn.

Hunter and Leanna first met at Collins High School in Suwanee, Georgia. They reportedly began dating when Hunter was at Jackson State in his first year of college.

Hunter and Leanna got engaged in February 2024. They married at a special ceremony at The Barn at Faith Farms, in Athens, Tennessee, in May this year.

Hunter, the two-way phenom who won the Heisman Trophy while playing for Colorado last season, is currently in his rookie year with the Jaguars.

