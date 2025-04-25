Anonymous DL coach claims 49ers' Mykel Williams is primed to outshine Jalon Walker, Abdul Carter: "He’s physical as f**k" 

On Thursday, an anonymous NFL defensive-line coach had anointed Georgia Bulldogs’ defensive end Mykel Williams as the top edge-rushing talent in this year’s 2025 draft class.

According to The Athletic, the executive boldly predicted Williams would have a better career than former Georgia teammate Jalon Walker and Penn State's Abdul Carter.

"I think he will have a better career than Jalon or Abdul,” the coach said. “He’s physical as f**k. He played hurt this year, he didn’t care. Pullers come at him, he intends on f**king them up.

"Guys I know at Georgia told me he’s gonna be better than Travon Walker, and I think Walker is a baller. Overall, I think he’s better than all of ’em.”

Williams was up for grabs on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft in Wisconsin, and the San Francisco 49ers didn’t hesitate to address their pass-rush needs with the 11th overall pick. Williams, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound hybrid rusher, instantly becomes the cornerstone of a front seven that finished last season ranked 21st in sacks (32) and 24th in quarterback pressures.

Mykel Williams’ health was a key question entering the draft. He missed the first half of 2024 with an ankle injury but declared himself “100 percent” ahead of the draft. San Francisco’s aggressive decision to trade up into the middle of Round 1 reflects the belief that Williams’ combination of size, power, and bend will translate quickly to pro schemes.

Why Mykel Williams makes sense for the San Francisco 49ers

Mykel Williams closed out his Georgia career with 14 sacks and three forced fumbles over 40 games, standing out in the Bulldogs’ deep rotation. In 2024 alone, he totaled 21 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks, all while playing through lingering ankle discomfort.

On his biggest stage was against No. 1 Texas, Williams hauled in three sacks in a 30-15 upset and later added two more in Georgia’s thrilling 22-19 overtime victory to claim the SEC championship.

Williams passed on the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine but later turned in an unofficial 4.70-second time in Georgia’s pro-day drills, putting speed questions to rest.

Scouts gush over his lightning-quick first step, upper-body anchor that holds up against power runners, and his ability to bend the edge with smooth knee flexion. Equally impressive is his hand game, rapid punch-and-rip techniques that allow him to shed blockers effortlessly and zero in on quarterbacks in open space.

In his introductory press conference, Mykel Williams sounded ready to make an immediate contribution.

“Joining a championship culture like this, learning from guys like Nick Bosa, I can’t wait to get after it,” he said.

San Francisco’s front office views Williams as a solid defender for the next decade. General manager John Lynch noted:

"Mykel has rare physical traits and a relentless motor. He’s exactly the type of player we want on our defensive front.”

As the 49ers pivot to offseason drills, Mykel Williams’ arrival completes a first-round haul that addresses both sides of the ball. On defense, his blend of power, speed and high-end athletic testing gives Shanahan’s unit a new dimension in pass-rush and run-stop packages.

