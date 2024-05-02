Anonymous former NFL GM claims there was "no adult supervision" when Falcons picked Michael Penix Jr. 

The Atlanta Falcons made one of the most shocking picks in NFL Draft history when they took Michael Penix Jr. as the eighth overall pick. Just weeks after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal, spending a top-10 pick on a QB who was not a consensus first-round prospect was surprising, and one former general manager called them out.

Per NFL reporter Greg Auman, an anonymous former GM said:

“I’d love to know what the conversations were in Atlanta leading up to that and why there was no adult supervision."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

It seemed this was a surprise to even the Falcons. After the pick, a video surfaced of Arthur Blank having a serious conversation with those who made the selection. Pairing that with this former GM's comments gives a whole new light to the selection.

Expand Tweet

Why did the Falcons draft Michael Penix Jr.?

The Atlanta Falcons drafting a quarterback in the first round was a surprise, and it was especially surprising that they took Michael Penix Jr. and didn't even trade down. However, there is a thought process that goes into things that makes them a little less confusing.

Michael Penix Jr. was picked eighth overall

They were attempting to model the Green Bay Packers, who have done this well over the years. When an aging veteran is nearing the end of their time, they draft a QB late in the first round to learn under them and then change the guard.

That may be what the Falcons wanted to do, but some key differences make it a misstep. First, Kirk Cousins was just signed this offseason. He's not an established vet on this team; he's a newcomer, too.

Also, he's under contract for four years, making big money. The standard rookie deal, which Penix will have, is also for four years with an option. The timeline doesn't make sense. Furthermore, Jordan Love was selected 21st overall, which carries a lot less value than the eighth pick.

They wanted to ensure they didn't go through a situation where they had to try and fail to find a decent QB like they have for the last few seasons. It was a swing, and time will truly tell, but it looks like a miss already.