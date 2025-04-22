Anonymous NFC QB coach compares Jalen Milroe to Colin Kaepernick days before 2025 NFL Draft

Jalen Milroe is the best rushing quarterback in the 2025 draft class. The Alabama Crimson Tide product thrived under Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer as a dual-threat QB in their systems and was key to Alabama's run game.

Milroe has since declared for the draft, participated in the Bama Pro Day, and attended "Top 30" visits. The sentiments remain the same. Milroe might not be the best passer, but he is an athletic specimen and arguably one of the top-five signal-callers in the draft.

An anonymous NFC QB coach has gone so far as to compare Milroe to former San Francisco 49ers standout Colin Kaepernick. According to Sports Illustrated, the NFC QB coach said,

"This guy is Colin Kaepernick, to me."

The coach continued:

"You see it on down-the-field accuracy. He is stiff, he can’t throw with his feet, he shot-puts the ball down the field. And as a runner, he is the same way Colin was, not shifty, just a straight-line, strong runner. I do disagree with the (Jalen) Hurts comp. Hurts was a better thrower.”

The Colin Kaepernick comparison sounds about right. Kaepernick never had the highest pass accuracy, but he was a major threat as a mobile quarterback in Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers offense. Furthermore, Kaepernick played in the big leagues for six seasons.

Jalen Milroe is fresh off a four-year stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Playing in six seasons in the NFL and reaching a Super Bowl game won't be a bad idea for the Crimson Tide favorite.

When is Jalen Milroe projected to be drafted?

Jalen Milroe is one of the more interesting QBs in this year's class. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star is projected to be drafted anywhere from Rounds 1 to 3.

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso projects the Los Angeles Rams taking Milroe off the board at Pick No.18. The Rams could use a potential replacement for Matthew Stafford, and Milroe could tick that box.

Pro Football Focus has the New York Giants selecting Milroe at No. 34 overall. The Alabama Crimson Tide product would join Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the Giants QB room.

ESPN's Mel Kiper projects the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting Milroe early in the third round with the 68th overall pick. The Steelers have a vacancy at QB1, and Mike Tomlin could use a quarterback well accustomed to playing under pressure.

