Anonymous NFL GM pushes back on Shedeur Sanders' "polarizing" stature heading into 2025 NFL Draft

NFL analyst for 'The Athletic' Dianna Russini outlined how an anonymous NFL general manager does not view Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders as "polarizing" in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

While discussing a variety of topics on the popular 'Scoop City: A show about the NFL' podcast with former NFL QB Chase Daniel, Russini made clear that the unnamed GM thought that Sanders simply had a "bit of a show around him".

"You used the word polarizing, and I was having a conversation with a general manager this morning actually about that about the word polarizing, and he was pushing back a little bit, he's like 'I wouldn't call him polarizing, I just think there's a bit of a show around him,'" (05:22)

Sanders is one of the most talked about players in this 2025 NFL Draft class. However, he is also one of the most talented QB's and players available this year.

Sanders is an extremely accurate QB who also has a big arm, a high football IQ, and is quite mobile as well.

In 2024 for the Buffaloes, Sanders showed why he is one of the top prospects in this year's draft. He finished the campaign with 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, ten interceptions, four rushing touchdowns, and an impressive completion percentage of 74.0%.

Due to this remarkable season, Sanders was the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, as well as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a First-team All-Big 12.

Shedeur Sanders 2025 NFL Draft Projection

Sanders is widely expected to be selected within the first ten picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, with the majority of mock drafts currently having him ranked within the top three of the selection process.

In ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest 2025 NFL mock draft, Sanders was selected No. 9 overall by the New Orleans Saints. With WR's Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, as well as RB Alvin Kamara on the roster, the Saints do possess a good situation for Sanders to enter should he be selected by the franchise later this April.

