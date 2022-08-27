Another ex-Patrick Mahomes teammate betrays Chiefs QB, puts Aaron Rodgers as No.1 NFL QB in 2022

Patrick Mahomes is catching more disrespect from a former Kansas City Chiefs player. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and former MVP saw a few of his teammates depart over the offseason for new teams. After Tyreek Hill joined the Miami Dolphins and got in some practice time with his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, he made the claim that even though his former Chiefs teammate had a stronger arm, Tagovailoa was far more accurate.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Myles Garrett: I think I should be No. 1 on NFL's Top 100 players. wp.me/pbBqYq-clrm Myles Garrett: I think I should be No. 1 on NFL's Top 100 players. wp.me/pbBqYq-clrm

The latest remark comes from Chiefs former safety Tyrann Mathieu, who took to Twitter in response to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s claim that he should be No. 1 on the NFL’s Top Players of 2022. Mathieu insisted that the spot was reserved for a certain NFL quarterback, but not the one from his former team.

Mathieu wrote:

"That spot is reserved for Aaron Rodgers hahahaha."

To be fair, Mathieu did not claim the spot was reserved for Jameis Winston, the quarterback of his new team, the New Orleans Saints. Still, after spending the majority of his career around Mahomes and winning a championship while on the same team, one would think the safety would show a little love for his former teammate.

Then again, many believe Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback in football and two consecutive MVP awards go a long way in supporting those claims. The argument could also be made that Mahomes has accomplished as many Super Bowl wins and only two fewer MVPs as Rodgers in a fraction of the time. In the end, both quarterbacks lost the top spot to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Despite losing Tyreek Hill, Chiefs signed two new weapons for Patrick Mahomes and will no doubt remain contenders in the AFC West

The most common criticism on Rodgers is in regards to his post-season woes. They continued last year when the Green Bay Packers turned in an overall abysmal performance and lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. The Packers seem to dominate the regular season every year, only to be disappointed in the playoffs.

Despite losing Hill, the Chiefs have brought in two veteran wide receivers in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster to fill the void. Plus, tight end Travis Kelce will remain one of Mahomes’ favorite targets and the best in the league at his position. The other three teams in the AFC West have beefed up, but the Chiefs should still be contenders for the new season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht