"Another Manning!?": NFL fans react as Peyton Manning's son Marshall goes viral with Pro Bowl showing

Peyton Manning had a legendary NFL career which saw him win two Super Bowls and an NFL record five MVP awards. He is widely considered among the greatest quarterbacks of all time and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021, his first year of eligibility.

He comes from a lineage of productive NFL quarterbacks as his father Archie Manning and his younger brother Eli Manning also found success at the highest level.

While his nephew and Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is the next member of the family tree who appears set to enter the league, his son Marshall Manning stole the show at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Indianapolis Colts' official Twitter account shared footage of Marshall throwing to Pro Bowl wide receivers, captioning the post:

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"“Marshall Manning man.” #ProBowlGames"

Check out the post from the Indianapolis Colts below:

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the idea that there could be yet another Manning quarterback coming up the pipeline. @EthanMChadwick2 stated:

"Another manning!?"

@camachojoe1976 praised the 13-year-old's arm:

"Great arm Marshall .."

@BillyCain386597 shared that he is a fan of watching the Mannings play the most important position in football:

"I love it anytime there's a Manning to watch in football that's a good thing who knows maybe one year replace one goat Manning with another goat Manning."

@patmurphyNT joked that Marshall is more mobile than his father ever was:

"He’s more mobile than Peyton was right now."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Peyton Manning says he is tired of losing to Eli Manning at the Pro Bowl

Peyton Manning and his younger brother Eli Manning have remained in the spotlight since retiring from the NFL. The pair host an alternative broadcast of Monday Night Football called "Manningcast," which has grown immensely popular. They also serve as coaches for the Pro Bowl Games, where Eli has gotten the best of his big brother to this point.

Peyton shared during an interview with actor Terry Crews earlier in the week that he is tired of losing:

"The NFC and Eli has beaten me and the AFC in each of the past two years. Eli reminds me on a daily basis. He sends text messages. In his Christmas card this year, him with the NFC celebrating. So, I'm tired of it, and Joe Burrow and the AFC, we're here to do something about it."

Check out Peyton Manning's comments on losing to Eli Manning below:

Expand Tweet

While Peyton Manning had the better playing career of the two brothers, it is Eli who has thrived as a coach during the Pro Bowl Games. Unfortunately for the older Manning, the NFC claimed a third consecutive victory on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.