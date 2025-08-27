"Another rigged Chiefs Super Bowl incoming": NFL fans react as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get engaged after dating since 2023

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been, by far, the most popular couple in the NFL since they started a relationship in mid-2023. They sent shockwaves to social media on Tuesday, with the pair revealing that they're now engaged right before the start of the 2025 season.

Swift's relationship with the Chiefs' tight end has made the game more popular. Plenty of her fans started to follow the NFL, with the league tapping into a new base of fans and, naturally, earning more money with an improved audience.

As Kelce and Swift publicly revealed that they're engaged, NFL fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns about how the league will approach Kansas City games in 2025. With this being likely the final season of the tight end's career, they're afraid that the NFL could rig games to help the Chiefs win another ring:

"Another rigged Chiefs Super Bowl incoming", said one fan.

"Taylor Swift and Travis Kelcie are engaged, and it's gonna be his final year in the NFL and the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl. The game has been rigged from the start", wrote a second fan.

"Literally a week before kickoff. How rigged could the NFL, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and the Chiefs be?" asked a third fan.

Jarvis @jarvis_best Imagine how rigged the Chiefs games going to be this year.

RaiseHail @WSHTakeCommand So we’ll be playing the Chiefs in the Super Bowl and will have the most rigged refs ever

Ace Rothstein @AceyRothstein The chiefs Super Bowl run will be insanely rigged and fake.

m. @_ctrlmj Chiefs redemption superbowl script for his retirement too. Next few months are gonna be insufferable 😭

Taylor Swift remembers her "violent" Super Bowl experience when watching Travis Kelce

Since the superstar singer started to date the tight end, she attended two Super Bowls, with the Chiefs winning one and losing the other.

During the 2023 season, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win back-to-back titles. Appearing on the New Heights podcast, Taylor recapped the scene, which she described as "violent":

"People are bodyslamming each other into other rooms. It was so violent," she said. "People went down, like there were people punching each other; it was like absolute chaos. I have every memory of that. Every memory of that moment is intact. It’s just like screaming and thrashing around, and trying not to be taken down by this undertow of your friends."

She also made a crazy trip from a concert in Japan on Saturday to be present at Las Vegas during Super Bowl Sunday.

