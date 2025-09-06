“Another THUG on roster”: NFL fans react to Browns signing Quinshon Judkins 1 day before Week 1 game vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns have signed rookie running back Quinshon Judkins to a fully guaranteed four-year, $11.4 million contract, just one day before their 2025 NFL season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. This deal makes Judkins the final draft pick from this year’s class to finalize his rookie deal.Once the news was shared by ESPN Cleveland's official X account, NFL fans shared their opinions.&quot;Another Thug on the roster,&quot; wrote one fan.Another fan commented:&quot;The Browns are hopeless.&quot;A third fan wrote:&quot;Browns love their criminals…&quot;More NFL fans weighed in with their opinions.Tennessee P. @Princerice15kLINKShilo throws a punch at a man and gets waived , he throws punches at women gets signedcody bunn @cody_bunn__LINKTHANK YOU ANDREW BERRYChad @SW_OH_CLE_FanLINKJust happy it's over, still preferred Henderson but whatever 🤷🏾‍♂️ Go Browns!Judkins was drafted 36th and is expected to be a key piece in replacing Nick Chubb, who signed with the Houston Texans. Judkins amassed 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns at Ole Miss, followed by 1,060 yards and 14 TDs in his championship-winning season at Ohio State.However, Judkins won’t play in Week 1 when the Browns face the Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. It’s a big game to start the season, and fans will be watching Joe Flacco and the new-look Browns offense closely.Quinshon Judkins’ legal controversyOn July 12, Quinshon Judkins was arrested in Florida after his girlfriend said he allegedly hit her during an argument at the airport. According to the authorities, she waited to report it because she felt bad about hurting his career.Later, prosecutors decided not to press charges. They said there wasn’t enough video proof, the stories didn’t match up, and the report came in late.&quot;This incident was not captured on any video surveillance,&quot; the memorandum read. &quot;There are no independent witnesses to the incident. Although the victim had photos showing injuries sustained, there were also videos in that same time frame where no injuries were observed to the victim.&quot;Additionally, the victim's injuries depicted in the photos could be explained by either account of the incident. &quot;Finally, there was a delayed report of the incident.&quot;Judkins missed all of training camp while the case was being looked into. The Browns were cautious, waiting for full clearance before moving forward.