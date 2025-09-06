  • home icon
  "Another THUG on roster": NFL fans react to Browns signing Quinshon Judkins 1 day before Week 1 game vs. Bengals

“Another THUG on roster”: NFL fans react to Browns signing Quinshon Judkins 1 day before Week 1 game vs. Bengals

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 06, 2025 15:47 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to Browns signing Quinshon Judkins 1 day before Week 1 game vs. Bengals - (Source: Imagn)

The Cleveland Browns have signed rookie running back Quinshon Judkins to a fully guaranteed four-year, $11.4 million contract, just one day before their 2025 NFL season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. This deal makes Judkins the final draft pick from this year’s class to finalize his rookie deal.

Once the news was shared by ESPN Cleveland's official X account, NFL fans shared their opinions.

"Another Thug on the roster," wrote one fan.

Another fan commented:

"The Browns are hopeless."

A third fan wrote:

"Browns love their criminals…"

More NFL fans weighed in with their opinions.

Judkins was drafted 36th and is expected to be a key piece in replacing Nick Chubb, who signed with the Houston Texans. Judkins amassed 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns at Ole Miss, followed by 1,060 yards and 14 TDs in his championship-winning season at Ohio State.

However, Judkins won’t play in Week 1 when the Browns face the Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. It’s a big game to start the season, and fans will be watching Joe Flacco and the new-look Browns offense closely.

Quinshon Judkins’ legal controversy

On July 12, Quinshon Judkins was arrested in Florida after his girlfriend said he allegedly hit her during an argument at the airport. According to the authorities, she waited to report it because she felt bad about hurting his career.

Later, prosecutors decided not to press charges. They said there wasn’t enough video proof, the stories didn’t match up, and the report came in late.

"This incident was not captured on any video surveillance," the memorandum read. "There are no independent witnesses to the incident. Although the victim had photos showing injuries sustained, there were also videos in that same time frame where no injuries were observed to the victim.
"Additionally, the victim's injuries depicted in the photos could be explained by either account of the incident. "Finally, there was a delayed report of the incident."

Judkins missed all of training camp while the case was being looked into. The Browns were cautious, waiting for full clearance before moving forward.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

