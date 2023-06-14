Anthony Richardson is already looking to become a big star on his first day with the Indianapolis Colts.

On Tuesday, after his first practice with the team, the rookie quarterback addressed reporters with a familiar line:

“I’m just here so I don’t get fined.”

That line was famously uttered by former running back Marshawn Lynch, who was often reluctant to address the media - which ironically garnered him more popularity. But Richardson was quick to shut down any comparisons:

“Nah, I’m just kiddin’. I told my mom I was gonna do that.”

What has been said about Anthony Richardson in first minicamp?

Richardson, who first established himself as a dual threat in his junior year at Florida, was touted as the most athletic quarterback in Draft history before the Colts selected him, and after his first camp, expectations of him are high.

During the minicamp, teammate and fellow quarterback Gardner Minshew said of Richardson:

“I remember coming off the first day. He was like, ‘Man, that’s fast’.”

The rookie also commented on his performance at minicamp:

“Things have definitely slowed down. It was my first day practicing with the vets; it was way different from rookie minicamp. I just see guys flying around. I pulled the ball on a zone read one time and the end was chasing me. He was like right next to me and I’m like, ‘OK, this is different.’

“So, it was definitely going fast, but the next day I knew there was some progress and I was just relaxing and trusting what I was studying."

Veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin, meanwhile, sees humility and willingness to learn in Richardson:

“He’s starting to get comfortable... enjoy himself... let that personality show. We’re in the locker room arguing about different stuff. It’s all good... He's starting to make those throws."

What has Anthony Richardson said about his chances of starting for the Colts in 2023?

In Richardson, owner Jim Irsay is confident that the Colts finally have their first franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck shockingly retired in 2019 while still arguably in his prime; and he wants him to start as early as Week 1.

But of course, rookie head coach Shane Steichen has the final word. And Richardson concurs:

“It’s just a matter of him feeling like I’m ready or not and me trying to make strides every day.”

