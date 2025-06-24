Anthony Richardson drops timeline on return from injury amid Colts QB's uncertain QB1 spot

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has offered an update on his return from injury. The signal-caller missed the Colts' minicamp due to a shoulder injury but is expected to return for the team's training camp.

“I’m all good,” Richardson said to 247 Sports' Zach Goodall on Sunday. “… Not really even a bump in the road. I feel like I tripped, I fell. Just got back up and hit the ground running again.”

The Colts will return to practice with the training camp on July 22.

Richardson has dealt with a few injuries since entering the NFL in 2023. He played in just four games in his rookie season, missing one due to a concussion. The QB was then ruled out for the season after picking up a grade-three AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Richardson underwent surgery to repair his shoulder.

In the 2024 season, Richardson played 11 games. He struggled for rhythm and was even benched for veteran Joe Flacco.

Although Richardson has shown glimpses of brilliance during his time in Indianapolis, he is yet to prove that he can be the face of the franchise for years to come.

Anthony Richardson will face stiff competition from Daniel Jones for the Colts' QB1 spot

Heading into his third year with the Colts, Anthony Richardson is not guaranteed the starting role for the team. Richardson will face stiff competition from Daniel Jones for the QB1 spot in the 2025 season.

Jones signed for the Colts this offseason after being released by the New York Giants mid-way through the 2024 season. He joined the Minnesota Vikings for the rest of the season but didn't play a game for them.

According to reports, Jones signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Colts in March. He will be aiming to revive his career with the franchise after struggling with the Giants for the past two seasons.

It will be interesting to see if Richardson can keep his starting role for Indy in Week 1 of the 2025 season, or if Jones gets the first rep of the season.

