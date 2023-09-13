Anthony Richardson injury update: Latest on Colts QB for Fantasy Football Week 2

Anthony Richardson may have lost his first NFL game, but there was plenty to be encouraged of during his season debut. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback showed plenty of promise in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, netting the fourth-most points for a QB in standard leagues during Week 1.

However, Richardson suffered a small injury late in the game against the Jaguars and left the contest due to a bruised knee. Is his playing status for Week 2 in danger?

Anthony Richardson's injury update

Anyone who's afraid of starting Anthony Richardson can breathe. The quarterback's knee injury wasn't even listed in the injury report by the Indianapolis Colts, meaning that he's good to go against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Richardson will face another rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud, who was drafted two picks before him in April. The pair of them were top 5 picks. Stroud ranked as the 22nd quarterback in standard leagues in Week 1, as the Texans faced the Baltimore Ravens.

Richardson will be 100% healthy on Sunday and his mobility won't be affected by his knee.

What happened to Anthony Richardson?

He suffered a bruised knee late in the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He hurt his knee in a goal-line play, but made sure to relay after the game that he was fine and there would be no problems for him in Week 2.

Now that the Colts have officially released their injury report for the game and Richardson isn't even listed, even as a full participant, there are absolutely no risks regarding his participation in this week's game.

The game was already out of reach for Indianapolis, so it made sense to pull him out with a bruised knee and not risk any other injuries.

When will Anthony Richardson return?

The Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback isn't going to miss any games with his knee injury.

Richardson's mobility and strong arm are two of the biggest parts of his game, so he needs to be fully healthy every week you want to trust him in your starting lineup. Against the newly-formed Texans defense, this is a great opportunity for you to give him the starter nod.