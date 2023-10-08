Anthony Richardson injury update: What happened to Colts QB in Week 5 vs. Titans?

Anthony Richardson has been one of the most exciting rookies to watch during the 2023 NFL season so far. While his dual-threat quarterback style is electrifying, his rushing abilities also put him at risk for additional injuries. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened in Week 5 during the Indianapolis Colts' game against the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South division clash.

In the second quarter of the game, Richardson took a designed rushing play for a gain to the right side. After being tackled, he stayed down on the field and immediately grabbed his right shoulder in obvious pain. He was then helped off of the field by some of the Colts' medical staff before heading into the locker room shortly after.

The initial diagnosis was that he suffered some sort of shoulder injury and would be questionable to return against the Titans. Considering the injury is to his throwing arm, as well as the fact that he's already suffered multiple injuries just five weeks into his rookie season, it would be a bit surprising if the Colts were to put him back into the game.

An official update is likely to be announced around halftime after a further evaluation.

Anthony Richardson has already been forced to miss a game this season when he was held out of Week 3 with a concussion. He was similarly injured on a designated quarterback rushing play in Week 2 when he suffered a head injury.

It's concerning that the injuries are already piling up for the rookie so early in his first season. But that's the added risk associated with the luxury of having a mobile quarterback.

Who will replace Anthony Richardson for the Colts?

Whenever Anthony Richardson has suffered an injury during the 2023 NFL season so far, he has been replaced by Gardner Minshew. This includes the Week 3 game that Richardson was forced to miss with a concussion. Minshew was also the one to replace him in Week 5 when he recently suffered a shoulder injury, making his return questionable.

In his one start this year, Minshew was solid, leading the Colts to an upset victory against the Baltimore Ravens. In fact, both of the Colts' victories this year have come when Minshew has played a significant role. This also includes their win in Week 2 against the Houston Texans when Richardson was forced out early with a concussion.