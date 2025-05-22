Anthony Richardson makes feelings known on Jim Irsay after Colts owner's shocking death aged 65

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has died. The long-time owner of the NFC franchise died in his sleep on Wednesday. He was 65 years old.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson posted a tribute on his Instagram story following the announcement of Irsay's death. The dual-threat quarterback posted a picture of himself and Irsay embracing after the Colts selected him with the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

"Wow. Rest easy big guy! 💔," Richardson wrote on his story.

Wow. Rest easy big guy! 💔 (Credits: @anthonyrichardson Instagram)

Anthony Richardson was the third quarterback chosen in his class and was entrusted with the starting job from his rookie season.

The Colts were impressed with Richardson's physical tools and potentially drafted him in the Top 5 of his class. He's since appeared in 15 regular-season games and has 2,391 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also added ten rushing touchdowns for good measure.

Players and franchise pay tribute to Jim Irsay following death

Jim Irsay owned the Colts from 1997 until 2025. During that period, he drafted numerous players and was instrumental in the Colts' winning Super Bowl XLI. A number of his former and current players took to social media to pay tribute to the iconic owner.

Peyton Manning, arguably the greatest quarterback in Colts' history, wrote:

"I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay's passing. He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the National Football League.

"His love for the Indianapolis Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on the players who played for him will never be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace, my friend."

Adam Vinatieri, a legendary kicker who spent the last 14 years of his professional career as a member of the Colts, wrote:

"I am heartbroken to hear about the passing of Jim Irsay. He was more than just an owner, he was a man of the people and his generosity was unmatched. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to have played under his leadership, and his impact on my life. Rest in peace, Jim."

Other ex-players, like Andrew Luck and Ryan Kelly, paid tribute. Current stars Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor also paid their respects.

The Colts released the following statement about their beloved owner. They wrote:

"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon."

The franchise continued:

"Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed."

Irsay is survived by daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, plus 10 grandchildren.

