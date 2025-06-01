"Anthony Richardson's career has very good chance of ending" - Ex-NFL scout sounds alarm after Daniel Jones' $14,000,000 Colts deal

Anthony Richardson has an important offseason. The quarterback will face competition from Daniel Jones for the Colts' QB1 role heading into the 2025 season.

Since Richardson has struggled to acclimate to the big league in two seasons, former NFL scout John Middlekauff has explained why the quarterback's career could be in jeopardy.

"Shane Steichen said that they’re going to split the reps evenly throughout OTAs, give or take 170 snaps each for Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson," Middlekauff said on his "3 and Out" podcast on Friday. "And my first reaction was: I think Anthony Richardson's career in Indy has a very good chance of ending.

"Because I would bet on Daniel Jones beating him out. And I’m not pro–Daniel Jones, don’t think he’s good either, but I’ve seen this song and dance before."

Jones signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Colts in March. He will be eager to get his career back on track after a disappointing 2024 season with the New York Giants, which ended in a brief spell with the Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, Richardson played just four games in his rookie season with Indy in 2023, due to injuries.

In the 2024 season, Richardson was benched for two games amid struggles with an oblique injury and his passing range. The QB finished the season with 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 499 yards and six TDs, posting a 6-5 record as a starter.

It will be interesting to see if Richardson can find some rhythm heading into his third year with the Colts.

Colts HC Shane Steichen praises Anthony Richardson amid team's OTAs

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson - Source: Getty

On Wednesday, Colts coach Shane Steichen praised Richardson after watching him work on his game in the offseason.

"I think every year the fundamentals and technique continue to get better," Steichen said of Richardson. "Obviously, we're working through those, but I've seen strides in those areas since the Spring and into practice today."

Steichen also explained that consistency between Richardson and Jones will play a big role in deciding Indy's starting QB for next season.

The Colts finished with an 8-9 record last season, failing to make the playoffs. However, they have put together a strong unit this offseason to challenge for a postseason berth in the 2025 season.

