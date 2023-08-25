Have the Indianapolis Colts struck gold with Anthony Richardson? A former star for the team thinks so.

On Thursday, the rookie quarterback started the Colts' preseason game against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. And despite not throwing any touchdowns, he performed very well, completing 6 of 17 passes for 78 yards and setting up two rushing touchdowns for Evan Hull and Deon Jackson before being pulled at halftime for Gardner Minshew.

One person who has been very excited at Richardson's potential is former Indianapolis punter Pat McAfee. He took to X to praise the youngster's performance in the game:

Anthony Richardson’s a dude.

That’s such amazing news. I’m so happy right now.

Pat McAfee crashes Colts-Eagles game to deliver bold prediction for Anthony Richardson

However, the post above was not to be the end for McAfee, as he must have been doing it from within Lincoln Financial Field.

The two-time Pro Bowler later visited Amazon Prime's broadcast booth and made a bold prediction as he spoke to analyst Kirk Herbstreit:

"Anthony Richardson's gonna lead us to a Super Bowl."

The previous times Pat McAfee has shown his optimism for Anthony Richardson

As it turns out, Pat McAfee has been very high on Anthony Richardson ever since way back before the Draft. Back in March, shortly after the Draft Combine, he said on his eponymous show that the former Florida Gator had been the most impressive quarterback at the event:

"They're saying that Anthony Richardson's interviews have been the greatest we've had in a long time - 'Anthony Richardson is said to be crushing the Combine!' I talked to a handful of scouts last night; every single one of them said Anthony Richardson is the best quarterback interview they've had this year."

Then, on Draft week, McAfee reacted with glee when his old Indianapolis Colts selected Richardson with the 4th overall pick:

"If we're going to work on a project quarterback, a quarterback that didn't have a lot of wins, let's go ahead and get the guy whose No. 1 overall in the quarterback category in the history of the NFL Combine.

"Anthony Richardson, welcome to Indianapolis, pal! Shane Steichen worked MAGIC with Jalen Hurts. We assume the same damn thing with you. The Colts are back! I'm so pumped!"

Now, after seeing what the new Indianapolis starter is capable of, the former punter has put out very high expectations for him.

