Antoine Griezzman makes bold prediction on Super Bowl race between Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts and more

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs battled adversity and won the Super Bowl last season. The Chiefs quarterback battled through a serious ankle injury and led the way for his team against quality opponents like the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles in back-to-back games.

However, the Chiefs aren't considered the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl this year. This season, the San Francisco 49ers, along with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens, have emerged as solid contenders to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Atletico Madrid star and World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann recently gave his thoughts about who can win the Super Bowl. He has picked Brock Purdy and the 49ers to get the job done this season and win their first Super Bowl since 1995.

Here's what Griezmann said:

"What Shanahan, McCaffrey, and Purdy are doing is incredible. Every time we say, ‘Let’s see who they are facing’, ‘Let’s see how Purdy plays against the Eagles, against Dallas, against Chiefs.’ He always does it very well, they are my favorites to win the ring, and they’re earning it."

When healthy, the 49ers are without a doubt the best team in football. They are coming off a big 42-19 win over the Eagles and have already beaten the Cowboys 42-10 this season. Griezmann's prediction appears to be correct for the time being, but it will be interesting to see if they can go all the way.

Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs repeat as Super Bowl champions?

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers

The last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls was the New England Patriots. They won in 2003 and 2004, and no other team has since done so. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions and have a chance to establish their name in NFL history.

However, with the way the Chiefs have played this season, not many feel like they can win the Super Bowl. Despite having Patrick Mahomes, their offense hasn't played well.

The Chiefs are averaging just 22.9 points per game and 252.7 passing yards per game. Mahomes' brilliance has often bailed the team out but constant drop from wide receivers has already cost them multiple games this season.

There is hope that the team will eventually figure out their offense once the playoffs begin, but the Ravens, Eagles, and 49ers are all in a much better position than them right now.