Antonio Brown has 4-word reaction to DeVonta Smith’s fiancée Mya Danielle being checked out by security guard at Eagles game

DeVonta Smith's fiancée, Mya Danielle, was at Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Philadelphia Eagles beat the LA Rams 33-26 in Week 3 on Sunday. Danielle later posted a video of her outfit on Instagram, in which she walked stylishly on the field. When Danielle walked past a security guard, footage captured the man turning his head back to catch a few more glimpses of her.When former NFL wideout Antonio Brown came across the video on X, he offered his thoughts.&quot;Cracker of the day,&quot; Brown tweeted on Monday.Brown played 12 years in the NFL. He won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.However, since announcing his retirement in 2023, Brown has been more active with his social media activity.Brown and Danielle made their relationship public in June 2023. They had their first child, a daughter named Kyse, in October 2024.Brown and Danielle got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2024. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Kali, in April 2025.DeVonta Smith and Eagles will face Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of 2025 NFL seasonNFL: Former Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith - Source: ImagnDeVonta Smith and the Eagles (3-0) will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0) in Week 4 on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.The Eagles, who are the reigning Super Bowl champions, have gotten off to a great start in the 2025 season. They have recorded wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and the LA Rams in their opening three games.However, Philly will face a tough test against the Buccaneers, who have also enjoyed a perfect start to the season, in Week 4. Tampa Bay has posted wins over the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and the New York Jets.Smith, who has 129 yards and a touchdown on 15 receptions this season, is expected to play an important role for the Eagles against Tampa Bay.