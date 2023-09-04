Antonio Brown aims to become ‘first black NFL owner’ after NAL’s Albany Empire controversy

Antonio Brown was recently in the news due to his controversial tenure as the owner of the National Arena League team Albany Empire. His team was kicked out of the league due to various violations, and allegedly Brown even threatened some of the team's players with a gun.

However, despite that, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver still has dreams of owning an NFL franchise in the future. Here's what he said while appearing on the show 'It is What It is':

"I probably build my own team. So, I go, you know, I don't really want to play for nobody. I feel like I've played myself for too long. And how your knees set up, you only got a certain bit of cartilage."

"So, I always wanted to walk away from the game and never let it pass. So for me, I'll probably just come back and own the team, be like the first black owner in the NFL. I think I did it all playing."

With these recent comments, it's clear that Antonio Brown has given up on his NFL career, and a return to the league is unlikely.

Although he wants to own an NFL franchise in the future, given how his ownership period went with Albany, it's hard to envision any team at the professional level trusting him as their owner.

Antonio Brown net worth 2023:

Antonio Brown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

According to celebrity net worth, Antonio Brown's net worth is currently $20 million. With him not being in the NFL anymore, it will take him many years to amass sufficient wealth and a positive reputation to have a chance at becoming a minority owner of an NFL franchise.

Tom Brady recently became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and it is expected that Russell Wilson will attempt to become a minority owner of an NFL franchise once he retires.

Multiple other players are expected to do similar ventures after they are done playing but for Brown it will be extremely difficult due to his controversial exits from multiple teams.

