Antonio Brown beefs with 'C*acker of the Day' Adam Schefter, demands credit for breaking news of Russell Wilson to Steelers

Antonio Brown went after Adam Schefter in a racially charged post after the insider broke the news of Russell Wilson joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former football player contended that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback's move to his new franchise was something he had known before anyone else from the media got wind of it. Or more specifically CTESPN, which is his media company, knew of the story before it was widely reported.

Antonio Brown posted a screenshot of his communication with Adam Schefter where he requested that the latter share credit for breaking the latest news regarding Russell Wilson. However, the insider declined saying that the contract between the former Broncos and Seahawks quarterback was not signed until he broke the news and wished the former wide receiver well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But the mellow response did not sit well with Antonio Brown, who made the correspondence public. And he put a picture of Adam Schefter alongside that and wrote,

"C*acker of the Day #CTESPN... CTESPN broke the news"

Expand Tweet

Antonio Brown continues feud with Adam Schefter over Russell Wilson story

Not content with sending a racially charged post towards another person, Antonio Brown continued to hammer home the point that he wanted to be the one who broke the Russell Wilson story. He kept saying that his media organization was now the most trusted source because they had broken the news a couple of days before the event actually took place.

Expand Tweet

The former Steelers wide receiver then beseeched his followers to spread the word that his organization was the best in the world because they were the first to the story. He also said that he was sure that CTESPN would now take the world by storm and this story would be the first of many.

Expand Tweet

The problem with Antonio Brown's assertions, as Adam Schefter allegedly tried to point out so politely in his personal communications, is that speculating something before the fact becomes actually true is not reporting the news. There was a widespread belief that Russell Wilson was looking at teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers after leaving the Denver Broncos.

Under normal circumstances, Adam Schefter being accused of plagiarism would be a huge story. But when it is Antonio Brown making the accusations, they are unlikely to be given too much time of the day. The former wide receiver has so thoroughly trashed his own credibility that it is unlikely to carry any weight within league or media circles.