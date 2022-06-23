"Antonio Brown would have better luck trying to return that Blockbuster DVD" - NFL fans react to Mike Tomlin's response regarding potential Steeler reunion for former WR

Antonio Brown had a fall from grace that was well documented after he left the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a brief stint with the Oakland Raiders that was bogged down by a mishap in a cryotherapy machine that left his feet frostbitten. Then with issues over his helmet preference, it didn’t take long before the team decided they’d had enough.

The former Super Bowl champion landed with the New England Patriots but was soon cut after the allegations. They were accusations of sexual misconduct and allegedly sent intimidating text messages to one of his accusers. Brown was brought in as part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that won the Super Bowl in 2021. However, he was immediately cut last season when he seemingly had a breakdown during a game. The former All-Pro pulled off his pads and jersey as he walked off the field.

Since then, Brown has remained a free agent and it’s doubtful any team in the league would take a chance on him at this point. When the wideout stated he wanted to retire a Steeler, the team said it could be possible. But as for coming back to play, head coach Mike Tomlin kept it simple.

"Ya'll know that ain't happening. In terms of putting a helmet on and running out of the tunnel and playing ball and stuff like that, man. You know he’s moved on, and we’ve moved on. We can sit around and chop that up like it’s a realistic conversation, but we know that’s not realistic."

The longtime Steelers head coach received mostly praise from fans on Twitter, some with hilarious comments.

Others were brutally honest.

Some showed respect for Tomlin's directness.

Brown may not find his way back onto a football field but has another career path to fall back on

Among fans, Brown has become one of the most undesirable figures in the NFL. His diva behavior and toddler-like meltdowns are synonymous with what fans detest among players. He can be the type of individual they don’t want on their favorite team and the franchises seem to know this.

Outside of football, the former Buccaneer has been busy releasing a new hip hop album and making the rounds for interviews to promote himself. Of course, he places the blame on Brady and the Buccaneers for his abrupt departure last season. As a free agent, he stated early in the offseason that he wanted to sign with another team and resume his career. Thus far, no teams have shown interest.

