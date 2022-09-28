"Remember they hated Jesus, he was perfect" - Antonio Brown bizarrely compares himself to Jesus Christ in latest social media post

Antonio Brown is arguably the most controversial figure the NFL has produced over the last few years. Be it his antics on the pitch or off it, the former Super Bowl winner has always managed to find a way to stay relevant in the news cycle.

He is still without a team for the 2022 NFL season. But that doesn't mean that he has kept quiet. Instead, it's been quite the opposite. Throughout the offseason, he frequently posted everything from controversial pictures in bed with a model to his latest music video. Brown has, seemingly, fully embraced his outlandish demeanor.

His most-recent post on social media, however, just might be his most bizarre take yet. AB took to Twitter to compare himself to none other than Jesus Christ.

Sharing an edited clip of a cartoon depicting the Galatians 4:16 verse from the Bible, the former wideout added his name to suggest that the hate he receives is because he speaks the truth. And if there's still any doubt about who he was referring to in his recent post, here's what he had to say just minutes before tweeting out the aforementioned image.

AB @AB84



then hate you



then love you again



remember they hated Jesus he was perfect 🏾 🏾 🏿 🏾 🏾 🏿 🏾 🏿 First they love youthen hate youthen love you againremember they hated Jesus he was perfect First they love you then hate you then love you again remember they hated Jesus he was perfect 👉🏾👉🏾👈🏿👉🏾👉🏾👈🏿👉🏾👈🏿

The Antonio Brown arc has been dramatic to say the least. From being a perennial All-Pro, to going months without a team, to then winning the Super Bowl alongside Tom Brady, and then ultimately walking out on the Buccaneers in the most dramatic fashion possible, referring to him as an enigma would be an understatement. Love him or hate him, one just can't ignore him.

Antonio Brown ditches the cleats for beats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Antonio Brown has frequently toyed with the idea of returning to the NFL someday. He even went so far as dropping a photoshopped image of himself in a Ravens jersey before the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @brgridiron Antonio Brown posted this image of him in a Ravens uni Antonio Brown posted this image of him in a Ravens uni 👀 @brgridiron https://t.co/JJiW1SHJ7V

But his string of controversies over the years have made it difficult for any team to consider him a viable option at this point. Since then, though, the former Steelers player has been working on carving out a career in music.

Spotted alongside Grammy Award-winning rapper Kanye West, he has dropped multiple singles over the past few months and even released his first studio album called 'Paradigm.'

The wide receiver has professed his desire to retire as a Steeler, but it remains to be seen whether or not Mike Tomlin and the franchise's front office wish to turn their former star's desire into a reality.

For now, crowds will have to cheer on the mercurial speedster from music festival grounds and not the NFL stands that they have grown accustomed to.

