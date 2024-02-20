Antonio Brown will do anything to stay relevant these days and he thought going after Caitlin Clark would give him the best opportunity. The basketball sensatio became the NCAA Division I Women's basketball scoring leader recently. And the former Steelers wide receiver, who playing career appears all but over due to his many transgressions, sought an opportunity to hitch a ride on that bandwagon.

But Antonio Brown rarely anything substantive or positive to say about anyone these days, instead choosing to cultivate a troll like personality who takes pleasure in putting others down. This is, after all, a man who went after Gisele Bundchen with morphed pictures when her marriage with Tom Brady, the quarterback who resurrected his career at the Buccaneers, was falling apart.

And he stayed true to that form by seeking to belittle Caitlin Clark's achievements by mocking her appearance. Instead of congratulating her on a phenomenal achievement, he said that she looked like Mel Gibson and called her a b*tch.

Fans were immediately revolted by his comments and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make their displeasure clear. Some said that the former Steelers wide receiver had gone so low that even Hell would be too nice for him. Others pointed to CTE being a possible reason for his erratic behavior. Here is a sample of some of the posts.

Antonio Brown further accused of stealing the post on Caitlin Clark

It was not just that Antonio Brown's take on Caitlin Clark's achievement was horrendous, it was that it might not even be an original thought. In the cesspit that is social media, finding degrading comments about people, celebrities or not, is not that tough. And it seems like another user had first posted a similar comments before the former NFL wide receiver's post went viral.

The person who posted this first, and has a bio that reads "making narcissism cool again", even replied to Antonio Brown asking why he stole from him. It did not seem like he was upset at the former Steelers player plagiarized his effort; rather he looked crestfallen that it was he who got ripped off and not someone else.

The whole thing was straight out of some soap opera, reminding this writer of a scene from 'Friends' where two competing characters are fighting over the ownership of a bad joke.

All in all, nobody came out of this with credit except Caitlin Clark, whose achievements continue to inspire.