  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Antonio Brown calls out Arch Manning-led Texas in 5 words for hyping Longhorns QB on taunting Sam Houston player

Antonio Brown calls out Arch Manning-led Texas in 5 words for hyping Longhorns QB on taunting Sam Houston player

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 23, 2025 17:30 GMT
Antonio Brown calls out Arch Manning-led Texas in 5 words for hyping Longhorns QB on taunting Sam Houston player (Image source - Getty)
Antonio Brown calls out Arch Manning-led Texas in 5 words for hyping Longhorns QB on taunting Sam Houston player (Image source - Getty)

Texas Longhorns sophomore Arch Manning showcased why he is one of the most highly-rated talents in college football after his team's 55-0 win over Sam Houston State on Saturday.

Ad

While Manning lived up to his family name in the showdown, he also showed his fiery side by celebrating a touchdown in the face of Bearkats linebacker Antavious Fish in the end zone.

The Longhorns hyped the moment in a social media post, captioning:

"Arch aura."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Former NFL Pro Bowler Antonio Brown called out the team for hyping the 21-year-old despite underwhelming performances in the previous three games.

"Y’all need to stop. Seriously," Brown captioned his post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The sophomore quarterback revealed he got an earful from his mother for his celebration after the game.

“Felt good to get back in the end zone. Probably a little much there,” Manning said. “My mom was pretty mad about that. Little immature, but I think it's some built-up frustration for the past few weeks."

The frustration the quarterback remarked to was because Manning failed to live to the expectations as the Longhorns' starter. He completed 55.3% of his passes for 579 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in the first three games.

Ad

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian praised Arch Manning's fire despite criticism on social media

Despite the pressure growing, Arch Manning had his best performance of the season on Saturday, completing 18 of his 21 attempts against for 309 passing yards and three touchdowns along with rushing for two touchdowns.

While Antonio Brown called out Manning for the celebration, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian liked the fire from his quarterback.

Ad
“There’s a lot more personality in there than sometimes everyone gets to see,” Sarkisian said. “I always feel like he’s a little bit at his best when that emotion kind of comes out some.
"I think there was a lot built up in there, obviously from last week that he needed to get out. But, inevitably, I think the guys feed off of that from him, and it’s one of his strengths."

The Longhorns have bounced back after the opening week loss against Ohio State by winning the next three games. Manning's performance will boost the hopes of Longhorns fans for the upcoming slate of games.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications