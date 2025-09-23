Antonio Brown calls out Arch Manning-led Texas in 5 words for hyping Longhorns QB on taunting Sam Houston player

Texas Longhorns sophomore Arch Manning showcased why he is one of the most highly-rated talents in college football after his team's 55-0 win over Sam Houston State on Saturday.While Manning lived up to his family name in the showdown, he also showed his fiery side by celebrating a touchdown in the face of Bearkats linebacker Antavious Fish in the end zone.The Longhorns hyped the moment in a social media post, captioning:&quot;Arch aura.&quot;Former NFL Pro Bowler Antonio Brown called out the team for hyping the 21-year-old despite underwhelming performances in the previous three games.&quot;Y’all need to stop. Seriously,&quot; Brown captioned his post.The sophomore quarterback revealed he got an earful from his mother for his celebration after the game.“Felt good to get back in the end zone. Probably a little much there,” Manning said. “My mom was pretty mad about that. Little immature, but I think it's some built-up frustration for the past few weeks.&quot;The frustration the quarterback remarked to was because Manning failed to live to the expectations as the Longhorns' starter. He completed 55.3% of his passes for 579 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in the first three games.Texas coach Steve Sarkisian praised Arch Manning's fire despite criticism on social mediaDespite the pressure growing, Arch Manning had his best performance of the season on Saturday, completing 18 of his 21 attempts against for 309 passing yards and three touchdowns along with rushing for two touchdowns.While Antonio Brown called out Manning for the celebration, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian liked the fire from his quarterback.“There’s a lot more personality in there than sometimes everyone gets to see,” Sarkisian said. “I always feel like he’s a little bit at his best when that emotion kind of comes out some.&quot;I think there was a lot built up in there, obviously from last week that he needed to get out. But, inevitably, I think the guys feed off of that from him, and it’s one of his strengths.&quot;The Longhorns have bounced back after the opening week loss against Ohio State by winning the next three games. Manning's performance will boost the hopes of Longhorns fans for the upcoming slate of games.