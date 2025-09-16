  • home icon
  • Antonio Brown calls out C.J. Stroud over Texans QB's warm-up routine before Bucs game

Antonio Brown calls out C.J. Stroud over Texans QB's warm-up routine before Bucs game

By Arnold
Modified Sep 16, 2025 17:13 GMT
Antonio Brown calls out C.J. Stroud over Texans QB
Antonio Brown calls out C.J. Stroud over Texans QB's warm-up routine before Bucs game

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has not had the best start to the 2025 season. The Texans suffered their second loss of the season, a 20-19 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

However, before the game, Stroud was spotted doing a warm-up routine with a basketball, which did not impress Antonio Brown.

"This tells me he not serious about winning…," Brown tweeted after catching a glimpse of Stroud hooping before Houston's clash vs. Tampa Bay.
Stroud completed 13 of 24 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown against the Buccaneers. Texans running back Nick Chubb recorded 43 yards and one TD on 23 carries.

However, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield led a late drive for his team to seal the win for the visitors at NRG Stadium in Houston.

After the game, Stroud had a message for his Texans teammates.

“As a team, we got to just stay together," Stroud said. "Everybody’s going to talk crazy, and (say) we suck. We this, we that. And at the end of the day, we got to stay together and just mesh well, and be honest, have our hard conversations.
"But I think right now we need more confidence as an offense at least. Just confident playing better together, I think that’s a big thing.”

Notably, Brown won a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers in 2021. Tampa Bay was also the final team he played with during his time in the NFL.

C.J. Stroud and Texans will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 of 2025 season

NFL: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud - Source: Imagn
NFL: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud - Source: Imagn

C.J. Stroud and the Texans will travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jaguars beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, before suffering a 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Meanwhile, Houston is yet to register a win this season.

