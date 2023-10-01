The Pittsburgh Steelers offense, led by coordinator Matt Canada and quarterback Kenny Pickett, is drawing serious criticism lately, with the team struggling to put consistent performances together.

The good part for Steelers fans is that the team is 2-1, and while the offense has looked shaky, they have still managed to get wins on the board.

But against the Houston Texans, things weren't going well, and former Steeler Antonio Brown made his feelings clear on Canada's play-calling.

Antonio Brown criticizes Matt Canada's play-calling vs. Texans

In what was a poor first half for Kenny Pickett and the Steelers, they were held scoreless against a Texans defense that has proved to be relatively solid under DeMeco Ryans.

But for Brown, Canada isn't the right man to be calling plays for Pickett.

"Matt Canada is a horrific combination of being not only the worst, but also the most predictable playcaller in the NFL," Brown wrote on X.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers struggling to get any offense going, people will naturally question Canada and his ability to put Pickett into the best position to succeed on game day, and Brown has done just that.

Kenny Pickett and Matt Canada's Steelers offense up and down this season

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans

While Pittsburgh was sitting at 2-1, many people still weren't happy with Canada and how the offense was being run.

Through the first three games of the season, the Steelers only averaged 18.7 points per game, ranking them 22nd in the NFL. For most, with a young quarterback like Pickett, things should start moving in a positive direction in his second year.

Analyst Colin Cowherd recently discussed the offensive coordinator and Pittsburg's offense on his "The Herd" podcast. Check out the video below:

Some observers do feel that Canada is the one holding Pickett back. It is only early in the season, and as we know in the NFL, things can change quickly, but it feels like the Steelers fans are already running out of patience.

For Pickett, through three games, he has thrown for 689 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions while completing just 59.6% of his passes.

So there is room for improvement, but as Brown tweeted, the play-calling from Canada leaves a lot to be desired, and he isn't putting Pickett in the best position to succeed.