Antonio Brown catches strays as Madden fans find glitches with AI QB running off the field

Antonio Brown has been through some trouble during his post-NFL life. Late salaries and unpaid league dues marred his stint as owner of the National Arena League squad Albany Empire. The All-Pro wideout was also in the news for outstanding child support.

However, football fans remembered him after seeing a Madden glitch. After seeing what the Artificial Intelligence player did in-game, he was the first person that entered the Redditor’s minds. After all, what he did was weirdly memorable.

Antonio Brown gets ridiculed by Redditors for a Madden error

A Redditor shared a 12-second video featuring a game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers on the Madden subreddit. In the featured sequence, the Panthers’ AI quarterback threw an interception to a Bears defender.

Though instead of attempting a tackle, the quarterback ran to the tunnel while the play continued. What’s comical is that a Bears AI player followed him. The sharer said on the post:

“Quarterback is clocking out for the day I guess.”

This video led another Redditor to comment:

“QB really said ‘you guys remember Antonio Brown? Watch this!’”

Another football fan said:

“Pulled an Antonio Brown”

Here are other remarks regarding the Madden glitch that had fans remembering Antonio Brown.

As the first two commenters recalled, Brown had an incident wherein he checked out during the game. Worst yet, he removed his pads and uniform before waving to the crowd and walking away. That bizarre event occurred in Week 17 of the 2021 season when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the New York Jets.

According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told Brown to get in the game, but the wide receiver refused. Arians told Brown to leave, and that strange sequence happened. The Buccaneers terminated Antonio Brown’s contract four days after that incident.

Brown is reaching out to the Pittsburgh Steelers for various roles

Before suiting up for the Buccaneers, Brown suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 to 2018. He became one of the league’s elite receivers while wearing the black and yellow, earning five All-Pro selections (four First Team). He was also a member of seven Pro Bowl teams while with Pittsburgh.

However, he’d like to rekindle his relationship with the Steelers by making a pitch to replace Matt Canada as offensive coordinator.

Brown also offered his services as a wide receiver earlier this season by tweeting:

“Heard the @steelers need a WR………..”

At that time, Diontae Johnson was expected not to play in some games due to a hamstring injury, while tight end Pat Freiermuth had a chest injury.