Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is under pressure after the team's 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots. After starting the season 7-4, the Steelers were projected to easily make the playoffs given the injuries to Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow.

However, with the successive losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Patriots along with the injury to Kenny Pickett, they could miss the playoffs for the second straight season. Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown recently hosted a space on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he discussed the team's situation.

In Pickett's absence, he wants the Steelers to give Mason Rudolph a chance instead of Mitchell Trubisky. Brown also mentioned how Mike Tomlin needs to figure things out quickly. He said:

"We need to free my Eskimo brodie Mason Rudolph, he didn't get a chance to prove himself so I think it's time... We got like what? 4 weeks left, he should be playing. For Tomlin, it's swim or sink now."

Regarding Rudolph, Antonio Brown said that the 28-year-old quarterback has never had the chance to prove himself, even after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement:

"For Mason, I feel like he never had the opportunity to be in the situation to take the team over to make the win over the team, to win over the people that's behind him. I think it's time to see the light because he's been through a lot and it's the perfect scenario and the perfect time of the year for the Steelers to turn it around."

Pickett is ruled out for the Week 15 clash against Indianapolis Colts, but as of now, it seems like Trubisky will be given the nod ahead of Rudolph. In 18 games for the Steelers, Rudolph has thrown for 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a passer rating of 80.9.

Mike Tomlin's future with the Steelers is uncertain

Mike Tomlin: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders

There is no denying that Mike Tomlin's future with the Steelers is uncertain. If the team fails to make the playoffs this season, the ownership might be forced to make a hard decision.

Tomlin has been the Steelers head coach since 2007 and has won a Super Bowl with them. Despite finishing every season with a winning record, the franchise's performance has been quite underwhelming in the playoffs. Although their roster is pretty good, there are still questions about the quarterback.

With the vast majority of NFL teams opting for offensive-minded head coaches, pressure is arising on Tomlin to prove his worth to the franchise. Given how tough their remaining games are it is possible that the Steelers might miss the playoffs. It will be interesting to see if he stays their head coach beyond this season.

Remaining fixtures for the Steelers:

Week 15: @ Indianapolis Colts Week 16: vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 17: @ Seattle Seahawks Week 18: @ Baltimore Ravens