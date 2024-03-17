Antonio Brown delivers verdict on Steelers' free agency big swings after Russell Wilson move and Justin Fields trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been among the most active teams during the 2024 NFL offseason. They are making an aggressive effort to elevate their team to the next level after being eliminated in the first round of the NFL playoffs last year. Pittsburgh has addressed several areas on its roster, but none more important than its quarterbacks.

The franchise made a bold decision to move on from both of their signal-callers from last season and replace them with two new options. It traded away Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles and declined to resign Mason Rudolph. This resulted in trading for Justin Fields with the Chicago Bears and signing Russell Wilson, who was released by the Denver Broncos.

Former Steelers superstar Antonio Brown commented on all of the action in Pittsburgh during the 2024 NFL offseason. The often controversial wide receiver shared his thoughts from his personal X account on Sunday.

"Never been this well fed as a Steeler fan," Brown wrote.

In addition to approving the quarterback shuffle in Pittsburgh, Antonio Brown also praised the franchise for signing Patrick Queen. The Baltimore Ravens decided to let Queen depart during the 2024 NFL free agency period, so he chose to sign with their AFC North divisional rivals instead.

Brown also suggested that their next move should be to sign Tyler Boyd, who recently departed one of their other rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. The move makes sense, considering the Steelers traded away Diontae Johnson, their leading wide receiver. Boyd can help them to replace some of Johnson's missing production.

Whether or not they add Boyd, the Steelers have clearly been one of the most active teams during the offseason. They may not be done yet, but for now, it seems that Antonio Brown approves of their approach.

Every move the Steelers made in 2024 free agency

Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers have addressed many areas on their roster during the 2024 NFL free agency period as they look to shake things up for next season. While they made it to the playoffs last year, they had bigger aspirations of becoming Super Bowl contenders.

Here are the free agents that they have signed this year:

QB Russell Wilson

WR Van Jefferson

DT Montravius Adams

LB Patrick Queen

S DeShon Elliot

S Miles Killebrew

P Cameron Johnston

Here are the trades that they have made:

QB Justin Fields for a conditional 2025 NFL draft pick, either a fourth or a sixth

CB Donte Jackson, a sixth-rounder for WR Diontae Johnson and a seventh-rounder

A third-rounder and two seventh-rounders for QB Kenny Pickett and a fourth-rounder