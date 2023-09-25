Antonio Brown dials up fresh controversy after comparing Steelers OC Matt Canada to Adolf Hitler

Antonio Brown is no stranger to immersing himself into controversy. This weekend he set his sights on his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. More specifically, offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Just hours after the Steelers pulled off the road win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night, Brown took to social media. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver posted a photo of Canada and edited the photo to draw a small mustache on his face. Antonio Brown was clearly trying to have the photo depict Adolf Hitler.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Just a few minutes later, Brown posted again this time changing Canada's first name to Adolf. He essentially created a narrative that the Steelers offensive coordinator is a dictator.

Expand Tweet

There has been criticism surrounding Matt Canada and his performance as the offensive coordinator. That topic is nothing new when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Antonio Brown has a dislike for Canada much further.

Antonio Brown wants to be Steelers new OC

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense did show signs of small improvement on Sunday night. The 23-18 win over the Raiders now has Pittsburgh with a 2-1 record through the first three weeks. However, there is still plenty of work to do with the offensive play calling.

There is one former Steelers' player that has expressed his desire to be the next coordinator. Antonio Brown posted a photo of himself on social media on Sunday morning.

Steelers OC to the Rescue………………

Expand Tweet

In the photo he can be seen wearing a headset, similar to the kind that NFL coaches wear during games. Brown's caption declared that he was the answer to the Steelers offensive woes, stating that he would rescue the offense if he were the coordinator.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to comment on Brown's post. The wide receiver left the organization on bad terms. The Steelers drafted him in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He quickly became Ben Roethlisberger's number one receiver. The situation with Brown became sour in 2018 when he decided to abruptly walk off the practice field.

Pittsburgh later traded him to the Raiders which was the start of the tumultuous end of his NFL career. Former NFL players have been hired by their former NFL teams. In this case, the Pittsburgh Steelers are highly unlikely to extend an employment opportunity.