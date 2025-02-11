Antonio Brown drags Ryan Williams through the mud after Alabama star signs NIL deal with nail polish brand

Former NFL star Antonio Brown commented on Alabama star Ryan Williams and his latest NIL deal.

Williams is poised to be a big star in college football, and his NIL ranking certainly shows it. On3 has Williams ranked second at the receiver position to only Jeremiah Smith with a valuation of $2.3 million compared to the latter's $4 million.

Williams inked a deal with the nail polish brand, Sally Hansen, this week. The deal aligns with how the wide receiver paints his nails before every game after reportedly starting the tradition with his little sister in high school. Williams isn't the first college athlete to sign with Sally Hansen, as Duke star guard Jared McCain, also known for painting his nails, signed a deal with the brand last year.

In response to the news of Williams signing with Sally Hansen, Brown took to his X account and issued a comment toward the 18-year-old.

Ryan Williams already has deals in place with football equipment company NXTRND, EA Sports College Football 25 and Fortnite. Should deals like this continue to find their way to Williams, he may not be sitting behind Jeremiah Smith in the NIL valuation rankings much longer.

Ryan Williams' nail painting draws stark comparisons to Caleb Williams

Ryan Williams' case isn't the first time a college player has been scrutinized for painting their nails. Former first-overall NFL draft pick and University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams also faced some backlash for this during his college days. Williams was subject to many memes and social media scrutiny as pictures of his painted nails began to circulate.

The signal-caller would later explain that painting his nails is a bit of a homage to his mother, who has been a nail technician his entire life. He also started the tradition of painting his nails before college and only reserved the ritual for special games.

Of course, Williams was eventually taken with the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. Perhaps the younger Williams will see similar success as his collegiate career progresses.

