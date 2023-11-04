Antonio Brown draws wild conspiracy theory after Steelers WR George Pickens’ cryptic social media activity

Antonio Brown weighed in on George Pickens' recent social media activity and spun a conspiracy theory about how the Pittsburgh Steelers operate. The current Steelers wide receiver had a poor game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. He finished with two receptions for a negative yard and was targeted just five times. Even though Pittsburgh won the game against Tennesee, he was clearly not happy at all.

George Pickens went on to clean his entire social media profile of any reference to the Steelers. Earlier he had highlight reels with the Steelers and photos of him wearing the Pittsburgh uniform, but he has since purged his record clean. He has also apparently unfollowed Kenny Pickett, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers official account. He also posted on social media asking, "Free me."

It was clear for everyone to see that the wide receiver is frustrated with his team. That is where Antonio Brown jumped in and said that the Steelers, as an organization, allegedly have a history of pitting players against each other. Taking on X, fomerly known as Twitter, he wrote,

"The Steelers are Known for putting players against each other…… James Harrison vs Lamar Woodley... AB vs Emmanuel Sanders... Sha(“””””””... Pickens vs Diontae?"

Is Antonio Brown right to say that the Steelers are making life difficult for George Pickens?

The crux of Antonio Brown's argument is that the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly favoring Diontae Johnson over George Pickens. But the truth is that even though the former got a touchdown, the latter had a chance for a touchdown as well but could not get his feet down in time.

And the numbers show that it is not as if George Pickens is not receiving targets. This season, he 521 yards in 30 receptions. Diontae Johnson has 302 yards in 23 receptions. While Johnson scored his first touchdown of the season in the game against the Tennessee Titans, Pickens has three. The unhappy receiver also has 65.1 receiving yards per game, which is more than Diontae has at 60.4 yards per game.

So, clearly, the issue is not with how the Steelers are treating George Pickens. The bigger problem is a Matt Canada offense that is struggling to free quarterback Kenny Pickett to play the way he is supposed to.

Therefore, irrespective of what conspiracy theory Antonio Brown promotes, it is clear to see that the Steelers are not pitting their wide receivers against each other. Rather that they are not getting the ball to either of them well enough is the problem.