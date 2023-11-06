Antonio Brown, who exposed himself at a hotel pool in Dubai in May 2022, referenced the incident in a Fortnite steam on Sunday by showing a screenshot of his avatar (wearing his No. 84 jersey) in a pool. And predictably, this did not go well with the fandom.

According to witnesses, the wide receiver was naked when he made unsavory gestures towards a woman, shoving his private parts into her face as shocked guests watched in May 2022. He was eventually escorted from the premises by security. This was his third incident. He violated Emirati dress code by baring his chest and purportedly smoked marijuana.

That's the incident he appeared to be referencing on Fortnite.

Fans then reacted.

Former Raiders teammate describes Antonio Brown's time in Oakland

Antonio Brown played for three teams: the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the 2019 preseason, he was also briefly an Oakland Raider, having arrived in the Bay Area via trade. However, after a spate of incidents, he was released on Sept. 7, hours before his salary would have become guaranteed, and without playing a single snap.

And on a recent episode of TSN's "OverDrive," former tight end Luke Willson, who was a teammate of his during that time, recalled the entire saga:

"It was very strange in my short time there. It did seem like a complete madhouse. I was there for the Antonio Brown saga, and it was outrageous. It was funny, very funny."

During camp, the Raiders' prized acquisition was the obvious center of attention:

"When the frostbite was fixed, they're like, 'Oh, everyone can focus'. We're excited. This guy's the man. Hey, he's coming back. We gonna have AB at practice. (Then-coach Jon) Gruden would literalle say every play up for AB, then we'd all sit and say, 'Hey, he's not wearing the helmet' ... so he's not practicing.

"We're at practice. Because he hasn't practiced, they have him on a pitch count. So, they've got this strength coach, and his job is to count AB's plays in practice. We go out there, and every time AB was in, Gruden made sure the ball was thrown to him. AB shows up. He catches every single ball, ripping up the field, sprinting all over the place. He was electric."

Willson was released during final roster cuts. Brown joined him out of Oakland about a week later.