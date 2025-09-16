  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Antonio Brown hits Travis Kelce with brutal Taylor Swift jab after Chiefs TE's disastrous outing in embarrassing loss to Eagles

Antonio Brown hits Travis Kelce with brutal Taylor Swift jab after Chiefs TE's disastrous outing in embarrassing loss to Eagles

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 16, 2025 19:49 GMT
Antonio Brown hits Travis Kelce with brutal Taylor Swift jab after Chiefs TE
Antonio Brown hits Travis Kelce with brutal Taylor Swift jab after Chiefs TE's disastrous outing in embarrassing loss to Eagles (image credits: IMAGN, instagram/taylorswift)

Antonio Brown took a jab at Travis Kelce after the Chiefs tight end had a rough game against the Eagles on Sunday. Kansas City lost 20-17 at home. With the team trailing 13-10 late in the fourth quarter and driving down the field, Kelce bobbled a pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Ad

Philadelphia safety Andrew Mukuba grabbed the ball for an interception. It was the only turnover of the game, and it led to a touchdown by Jalen Hurts which put the Eagles ahead 20-10.

Brown mocked Kelce on Monday, tweeting an edited photo with “Mrs. Swift” written on the back of the tight end's jersey.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kelce finished with four catches for 39 yards and zero touchdowns.

Brown also took shots at Kelce when he got engaged to Taylor Swift on Aug. 26.

"Travis was 100% gonna propose after the last Super Bowl but they got their teeth kicked in lmao," Brown tweeted on Aug. 27.
Ad

It was a jab at Kelce’s performance in the 2025 Super Bowl, and the timing of his engagement to Swift, which happened months later.

The Chiefs will play their Week 3 game against the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Both teams are 0-2 and looking for their first win.

Antonio Brown shared Taylor Swift's NSFW AI generated image

Antonio Brown posted an AI generated image of himself kissing Taylor Swift on March 8, 2024. It looked like a cartoon, with Brown wearing his Steelers jersey and kissing Swift in a stadium.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

It was not the first time he took aim at an NFL star's partner.

When news came out that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were getting divorced in October 2022, Brown shared a photo of himself hugging her.

That picture was from their 2021 Super Bowl win with the Buccaneers, when Brown was Brady’s teammate.

Ad

Brown also posted a fake “kiss cam” video in July.

He tweeted a clip from a Coldplay concert where a CEO and his HR chief avoided the kiss cam. Brown swapped their faces with his and Bündchen's.

The caption read, "White Girl Killa."

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications