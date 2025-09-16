Antonio Brown hits Travis Kelce with brutal Taylor Swift jab after Chiefs TE's disastrous outing in embarrassing loss to Eagles

Antonio Brown took a jab at Travis Kelce after the Chiefs tight end had a rough game against the Eagles on Sunday. Kansas City lost 20-17 at home. With the team trailing 13-10 late in the fourth quarter and driving down the field, Kelce bobbled a pass from Patrick Mahomes.Philadelphia safety Andrew Mukuba grabbed the ball for an interception. It was the only turnover of the game, and it led to a touchdown by Jalen Hurts which put the Eagles ahead 20-10.Brown mocked Kelce on Monday, tweeting an edited photo with “Mrs. Swift” written on the back of the tight end's jersey.Kelce finished with four catches for 39 yards and zero touchdowns.Brown also took shots at Kelce when he got engaged to Taylor Swift on Aug. 26.&quot;Travis was 100% gonna propose after the last Super Bowl but they got their teeth kicked in lmao,&quot; Brown tweeted on Aug. 27.It was a jab at Kelce’s performance in the 2025 Super Bowl, and the timing of his engagement to Swift, which happened months later.The Chiefs will play their Week 3 game against the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Both teams are 0-2 and looking for their first win.Antonio Brown shared Taylor Swift's NSFW AI generated imageAntonio Brown posted an AI generated image of himself kissing Taylor Swift on March 8, 2024. It looked like a cartoon, with Brown wearing his Steelers jersey and kissing Swift in a stadium.It was not the first time he took aim at an NFL star's partner.When news came out that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were getting divorced in October 2022, Brown shared a photo of himself hugging her.That picture was from their 2021 Super Bowl win with the Buccaneers, when Brown was Brady’s teammate.Brown also posted a fake “kiss cam” video in July.He tweeted a clip from a Coldplay concert where a CEO and his HR chief avoided the kiss cam. Brown swapped their faces with his and Bündchen's.The caption read, &quot;White Girl Killa.&quot;