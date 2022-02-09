Antonio Brown named president of Kanye West's Donda Sports

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has joined another team. He is now president of Grammy-winning musician Kanye West’s Donda Sports.

The former receiver confirmed he is Donda Sports' president. He even displayed the company's invoice for VIP and suite tickets to Super Bowl 2022 on his Instagram page.

He spoke about how important it is that Super Bowl 2022 be watched together and how Donda Sports will be hosting community events during the Super Bowl 2022 weekend:

Donda is about ownership, empowerment, and discovering the next superheroes. This is for the people who counted us out, for everyone who said we can’t— we say WE WILL

As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this year's SUPERBOWL LVI. This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!

We will be hosting community events this weekend, and inviting kids with their families to the game, let’s give people the Donda Experience

Brown's joining up with Kanye's Donda Sports comes a couple of weeks after the two shared photos of each other in West Hollywood. The receiver posted a photo with West with a caption that read: “Ye + AB = SB #CallGod.”

Their meeting came days after Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his dramatic exit during the team’s Week 17 game versus the New York Jets.

The former Tampa Bay receiver removed his jersey and uniform during the game and left as he tossed a peace sign to the crowd.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper’s sports endeavor “encompasses athlete representation” and a “full-service sports brand including apparel, sneakers and much more.”

Antonio Brown and his NFL career

Brown at the Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat game

He was a sixth-round selection for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan. In his nine seasons with Pittsburgh (2010 – 2018), he was a seven-time Pro Bowler who led the league in receiving yards twice (2014 and 2017).

He had 11,207 total receiving yards with the Steelers, which is the second-most in franchise history, as is his 74 receiving touchdowns.

He was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019 but did not play any regular-season games and was later cut by the team. Brown was picked up by the New England Patriots in 2020. He played in just one game for them. He would go on to be signed by Tampa Bay later in the year.

The receiver had 1,028 yards receiving and eight touchdowns, winning a Super Bowl in 2020.

It looks as though the 33-year-old has transitioned into a new playing field with Donda Sports; therefore, a comeback seems unlikely, for now.

